Almost four million Italians enrolled in high school but then dropped out. Another five million began attending university but never graduated. Just under twelve million have never even started secondary education. The data from the National Institute for the Analysis of Public Policies (Inapp), released yesterday as an anticipation of the Plus 2022 Report, suggest that the world of education in Italy also has other priorities than those that emerge from the statements of Minister Giuseppe Valditara. Even today, in fact, four out of ten Italians between the ages of 18 and 74 have attained a middle school diploma at most. We are talking about almost 17.7 million individuals, 41% of the country. Another 17.9 million graduated. 42% of the population. On the other hand, there are 6.1 million graduates – 14% – while only 3% have qualifications higher than a degree such as masters and research doctorates.

The progressive aging of the workforce also emerges: the over 50s employed are three times that of the under 30s, given that only one in five of the latter has had a job (considering, however, that half are still engaged in studies). “The numbers show on the one hand the inability of the education system to keep those who have undertaken them until completion of their studies, and on the other hand the weaknesses and uncertainties of those who decide to abandon the paths they have begun – explains the president of Inapp , Sebastiano Fadda – . Both phenomena require specific interventions because they harm the accumulation of human capital necessary to push up the level of qualification of the workforce, inclusion and social cohesion”.

Source: 41% of Italians are without a diploma, 5 million drop out of university – Il Fatto Quotidiano

