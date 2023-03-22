INTERNATIONAL (Special Envoy) Agents of the Brazilian Federal Rodoviary Police (PRF), after boarding a large truck, proceeded to seize 4,100 kilos of pressed marijuana, entered into Brazilian territory from Paraguay.

The procedure was carried out this Tuesday morning in the municipality of Cascavel, Paraná state, approximately 130 kilometers from Foz de Yguazú, a Brazilian city located opposite Ciudad del Este and linked through the International Friendship Bridge.

According to the data, the PRF agents carried out a routine control, requesting documents from the truck driver and they realized that he did not have the corresponding authorization to be able to circulate.

Given this situation and the nervousness of the driver, whose identity was not revealed by the interveners, the agents subjected the truck to a more detailed control.

When observing the load, only empty boxes were seen, but it didn’t take long for them to find the drug packages that were below, distributed making a kind of floor, on which the boxes were placed, which are generally used for transporting vegetables. .

Marijuana would have entered the neighboring country through Lake Itaipu, from where traffickers operate on a large scale through clandestine ports.

Something that caught the attention of the agents is that in the cargo, there were also about 300 kilos of Skunk, which is a kind of marijuana that has more hallucinogens, which consequently has a higher price in the consumer market.

It is presumed that the drug had as its final destination the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

