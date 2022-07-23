People’s Daily Online, Xining, July 23 (Yang Zeqiu) On July 23, the 23rd China Qinghai Green Development Investment and Trade Fair and the 2nd China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo Haixi Prefecture special signing event was held in Xining. Wang Dingbang, Secretary of the Haixi State Party Committee, and Qiao Yaqun, Deputy Secretary of the State Party Committee and Governor attended the signing ceremony.

Signing ceremony site.Three rows of trouble Wu photo

A total of 42 projects were signed in this Haixi special session, with a contract value of 23.148 billion yuan. The projects involved salt lake chemical industry, new energy equipment manufacturing, deep processing of special agricultural and livestock products, cultural tourism, digital economy, etc., showing a variety of industries and a large amount of investment. High technology content. The successful signing of the project is a concentrated expression of Haixi Prefecture’s acceleration of the implementation of the “four places” construction of the industry, the promotion of large-scale opening up, large-scale investment promotion, and promotion of high-quality development.

It is reported that in the 23rd China Qinghai Green Development Investment and Trade Fair and the 2nd China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo Shanghai Xizhou, a total of 52 projects were signed, with a contract value of 30.789 billion yuan. Two major provincial cooperation projects were signed in Shanghai Xizhou, with a contract value of 4.9 billion yuan. After the meeting, the integration of intelligent charging pile assembly machine charging services, 20,000 tons/year of ammonium perchlorate for aerospace power and Eight projects including boron nitride, ecotourism development and new energy coordinated development, with a contracted amount of 2.741 billion yuan, have achieved fruitful results.

In the next step, Haixi Prefecture will go all out to do a good job in the implementation of the contracted projects, help solve the difficult problems in the process of project construction and enterprise operation, improve the contract performance rate and fund availability rate of the contracted projects, and promote the early start of the contracted projects. Early results will be achieved to promote the high-quality development of the “four places” of the industry in Haixi.

(Editor-in-charge: Yang Qihong, Zhang Liping)