429 kilos of drugs are seized from the regional structure in Usulután

A total of 429 kilos of cocaine were seized from a regional structure that transports the drug from Costa Rica to Guatemala, passing through El Salvador, the Security Cabinet reported this afternoon.

Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro explained that the total cocaine seized is valued at $10.7 million. The operation was carried out on Tuesday night in Usulután, in an area that is difficult to access, the official reported. The person captured in this procedure is Benjamín Blandón Ramírez, 36 years old.

Security authorities provide details of a new blow to drug trafficking structures, which results in the seizure of several drug packages.

“This structure has been monitored since 2021, various seizures have been made of these regional cocaine trafficking structures,” added Villatoro.

The official mentioned that up to now, 650 kilos of drugs have been seized from this structure alone. “This structure moves the drug from Costa Rica, Nicaragua to its station in El Salvador and then to Guatemala,” explained the official.

This operation began on Friday of last week, anti-narcotics units have intervened that have been supported by the Coastal Police, “it has been approximately 5 days of operation in the field,” said Villatoro.

According to Security data, so far this 2023, 2.2 tons of drugs valued at approximately $50 million have been seized nationwide, while throughout the administration of the president, Nayib Bukele, 30.8 tons of narcotic drugs have been seized with a market value of $680 million.

“This is part of the commitment we have, the precise orders of President Nayib Bukele to combat international, regional and drug trafficking at all levels,” concluded Villatoro.