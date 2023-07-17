43 illegal online lending apps blocked in Pakistan: IT Ministry

A statement has been issued by the Ministry of ITV Telecom Pakistan that 43 such applications have been blocked by initiating action against all illegal loan applications in the country.

On its Twitter account, the Ministry of ITV and Telecom Pakistan said that immediate action was taken against illegal loan applications on the instructions of Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman.

The ministry clarified in the statement that ‘such companies are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.’

PTA’s initiatives also include consultation and support from SECP. The lending mafia is blackmailing simple people through Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Loan Application Scam/Aminul Haque’s Major Action “Strict action has been initiated against illegal loan applications. Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman was instructed to take immediate action against such applications. 43 applications have been blocked under the immediate implementation of the instructions. pic.twitter.com/4Gef33wT7Q — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) July 17, 2023

The statement said that ‘a campaign should also be conducted for the awareness of consumers so that they cannot become victims of blackmailing mafia in this way.’

The public is requested to file complaints about such applications with PTA, FIA Cybercrime and local police.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq contacted the Director General FIA and took a briefing on the actions taken so far.

Syed Aminul Haq said that ‘FIA cybercrime wing should take action against such elements on its own instead of waiting for complaints.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

He further said that it is necessary to suppress the elements that take advantage of the compulsions of the people and push them into the darkness of death.

“The loan of thousands will be returned in millions.” Threats, blackmail, use of user’s personal data, this is against the law.’

The Federal Minister for IT further said that ‘users should not be influenced by online and social media advertisements and share their personal data with anyone.’

He said that ‘It is important to be careful in the process of various posts to earn online dollars. No money or information should be provided.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

