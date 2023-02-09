Jellyfish Network, February 8 News(YMG all-media reporter Li Jinglan, correspondent Jiang Jingyang, Li Hui, and Zhang Zhichao photo report) The most beneficial thing is the spring of the year, which is the time of youth struggle. On February 7, 43 high schools in our city officially started school, and about 87,000 high school students ushered in a new semester. On the first day of school, all high schools in our city held the opening ceremony of the new semester. In the opening ceremony speeches of the principals of each school, the inspirational pictures and “hot words” in this year’s Spring Festival hit movies appeared frequently. “One Lesson” is also wonderful, each with its own characteristics.

Some schools have started classes step by step; some schools conduct “start-up exams” to diagnose students’ learning conditions during the holidays and help students quickly “get calm”; some schools organize students to watch inspirational “short videos” to stimulate students’ learning in the new semester Enthusiasm… This is the first school day after the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage. Judging from the state of teachers, students and parents, it seems a lot easier. Although students still wear masks at school, as many students said : “It’s school, I’m really happy to be back on campus, I don’t need to take online classes, I’d rather study more self-disciplined at school.”

Hot Spring Festival Movies

Speech at the Opening Ceremony

On the morning of the 7th, all teachers and students of Muping No. 1 Middle School gathered at the Flag Raising Square to hold the opening ceremony of the 2023 spring semester. Ju Jing, the principal of Muping No. 1 Middle School, used the unity, responsibility, and family and country feelings shown in the two popular Spring Festival movies “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Man Jianghong” to lead the students to reflect on their own study and life. I hope that the students of Muping No. 1 Middle School can Become a youth with family and country feelings, enterprising character and struggling attitude.

At the opening ceremony of Laishan No. 1 Middle School, the principal Yang Shuguang made a speech for the new semester of “Starting from Spring, Be Your Best Self”. Principal Yang introduced Mr. Zhu Ziqing’s “Spring” and hoped that students will be themselves As the direction and motivation to move forward, start from the spring, calm down, hold your breath, do your best, and be the best of yourself. Encourage all teachers and students to devote themselves to the new semester with full enthusiasm and a positive attitude, with dreams in mind, and to run hard. Starting from this spring, we will live up to our youth and prosperity, and be dreamers and strugglers. Zhang Huiping of Yantai No. 3 Middle School spoke as a teacher representative. She expressed the firm confidence that all teachers will fight side by side with the students and walk hand in hand, and encouraged the students to start a new journey with three things, ideals and goals at the beginning of the new semester. , Bring self-confidence and strength, bring diligence and hard work, so that students are encouraged.

first lesson

Inspirational and encouraging

On the first day of school, all the teachers and students of Yantai No. 3 Middle School attended the “first lesson of school”. The director of the Student Development Center, Jia Mingpeng, gave a lecture. Shenzhou 15 successfully joined forces to encourage students to continuously improve themselves, practice skills, develop talents, and display demeanor on campus, and strive to become a good boy in the new era with all-round development; The students set goals for the new semester, maintained their learning motivation, and moved forward step by step. Li Liyun, principal of Yantai No. 3 Middle School, introduced that the theme of “First Lesson of the Beginning of the School” is patriotic education, aiming to stimulate students’ patriotism and patriotism. , Made in China, Chinese characters and other touching stories and pictures, inspire students to devote themselves to the study of the new semester with more high morale, and closely integrate personal development with national development and the progress of the times. Yu Heng, Class 18, Senior Three, told the reporter, “We will keep up with the teacher’s footsteps, work hard, move forward with courage, and repay the teacher and the school with our outstanding self and outstanding achievements. The struggling youth is the most beautiful. All of our students will devote themselves to rooting for the future, with the future in mind, and will use struggle to outline the future, and live up to the times, youth, and youth.”

Teacher Jia Mingpeng said that in order to better plan and prepare for the education and teaching work of this semester, escort and help the development of all students, the teachers go to work ahead of schedule, and on the one hand hold various meetings such as subject director exchange meetings, class teacher work meetings, and meetings of various departments , exchange and discuss teaching work, moral education and student development work, and new measures for various logistics support work; on the other hand, teachers prepare lessons carefully, delve into high-quality classrooms, truly create efficient classrooms, and stimulate students’ internal drive. With a new starting point, teachers and students will work together to create and witness the new development of the school.

Farewell to online classes

Parents relaxed, students happy

The start of school this spring is the first day of school after the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage. Judging from the status of teachers, students and parents, it seems a lot easier. On the morning of the 7th, at the gate of Yantai No. 1 Middle School, Li Yuhong, the parent of a senior high school student, watched the child enter the school with a schoolbag on his back, and heaved a long sigh of relief: “Finally, it is a normal school start. In the past three years, due to the epidemic, the child It is not easy for us. Every time I used to worry that the epidemic would affect the normal start of school, the children would have to take online classes at home. It is more worry-free for parents to attend classes at school. Aside from children’s self-discipline, even the school’s collective The learning atmosphere is also better than at home. I hope that children’s studies can return to normal in the future and they don’t need to take online classes.” The students still wore masks when they returned to school, but they couldn’t stop their smiles. You don’t need to take online classes, but you can learn more self-discipline in school and have more group activities.” Many students said that the new year is full of new hopes, and they hope to work harder. Ji’s model” and “strive to be a model of civilization”, full of confidence and longing for the future, welcome the new semester with a full spirit.

In the new school year, there are also some “good voices” in the high school education work in our city. This year, we will strengthen the construction of high school subject teaching and research groups, hold high school teachers’ college entrance examination ability assessment activities, continue to carry out the city’s high school subject base selection activities, and carry out the five major high school subjects Olympiad training, holding Olympiad and foundation work promotion meetings, etc., and these will more effectively promote the development of education in our city.



