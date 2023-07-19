44 degree steamer without air conditioning… Passengers trapped on board fainting

(Reuters/Yonhap News)

Passengers fainted after waiting for four hours on board without air conditioning due to a delay in take-off on an airport runway in the United States in a heat wave exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

According to the New York Post and NBC on the 18th (local time), the take-off of Delta Air Lines Flight 555 bound for Atlanta at Harry Reed International Airport in Las Vegas the day before was delayed by about 3 to 4 hours. As a result, some passengers on board lost consciousness due to heat illness and were taken to the hospital.

At the time, it was investigated that the temperature in the Las Vegas area reached 44 degrees.

Witnesses said the air conditioning was not working on board and saw at least five of the passengers collapsed and carried out on stretchers or wheelchairs. One crew member was also carried away on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

At the time, the airline gave passengers the option to get off the plane midway, but many passengers remained on the plane and waited on the notice that once they got off, it could take several days to board another flight to Atlanta. Passengers who had been waiting for about four hours in a heated cabin showed signs of exhaustion, the media reported.

The reason for the long delay in take-off of the airliner was not known.

“Delta apologizes for the experience experienced by our customers on flight 555,” Delta said in a statement.

