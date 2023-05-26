44,588 police officers are part of the security contingent for the holiday in Ecuador





Ecuador.- On this holiday of May 24, the National Police deploys an operation security at the national level, to safeguard the integrity of people and maintain control of public order in places with the greatest influx of people throughout the national territory.

This operation began on the afternoon of this Thursday, May 25 from 12:00 p.m. and will end at 06:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023. The police contingent will be developed mainly in parks, bus terminals, tourist and commercial centers and road axesall this with the purpose of safeguarding the safety of people and strengthening the police presence in strategic places.

The police institution will implement in the territory, all the logistical means and human talent available, among which: 44,588 uniformed officers from the preventive, investigative and intelligence subsystems will be in strategic places, 7,381 patrol cars and 7,731 police motorcycles96 UMAC and 4 aircraft will be in constant monitoring and distributed nationwide, to provide assistance in any emergency.

Likewise, inter-institutional coordination will be maintained before, during and after the holiday with the ECU-911, Ministry of Public Health, Metropolitan Transit Agency, National Transit Agency, Secretary of Risk Management and Ministry of Transportation and Mobility.

Víctor Herrera, commander of Zone 9 DMQ., stated: “I invite all citizens to use the services provided by the National Police, especially if they are going to leave the province, they can approach the Community Police Units (UPC), closest to be able to carry out orders at home, since this is part of the portfolio of services of the Community Police”. (YO)