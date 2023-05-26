Home » 44,588 police officers are part of the security contingent for the holiday in Ecuador
News

44,588 police officers are part of the security contingent for the holiday in Ecuador

by admin
44,588 police officers are part of the security contingent for the holiday in Ecuador


Ecuador.- On this holiday of May 24, the National Police deploys an operation security at the national level, to safeguard the integrity of people and maintain control of public order in places with the greatest influx of people throughout the national territory.

This operation began on the afternoon of this Thursday, May 25 from 12:00 p.m. and will end at 06:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023. The police contingent will be developed mainly in parks, bus terminals, tourist and commercial centers and road axesall this with the purpose of safeguarding the safety of people and strengthening the police presence in strategic places.

The police institution will implement in the territory, all the logistical means and human talent available, among which: 44,588 uniformed officers from the preventive, investigative and intelligence subsystems will be in strategic places, 7,381 patrol cars and 7,731 police motorcycles96 UMAC and 4 aircraft will be in constant monitoring and distributed nationwide, to provide assistance in any emergency.

Likewise, inter-institutional coordination will be maintained before, during and after the holiday with the ECU-911, Ministry of Public Health, Metropolitan Transit Agency, National Transit Agency, Secretary of Risk Management and Ministry of Transportation and Mobility.

Víctor Herrera, commander of Zone 9 DMQ., stated: “I invite all citizens to use the services provided by the National Police, especially if they are going to leave the province, they can approach the Community Police Units (UPC), closest to be able to carry out orders at home, since this is part of the portfolio of services of the Community Police”. (YO)

See also  Li Xiaoping, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, and his party went to the kindergarten of Jiaxing Municipal Government to carry out teachers' day condolences

You may also like

FGR and PNC carry out raids at Estadio...

Balance of forceful operations of the Cali Police...

Teaching in Classes and Building a Line of...

How Mercedes’ new W14 compares to Red Bull’s...

They carry out raids on the administrative offices...

Comeback and classification in the U-20 World Cup

South Korea Passes Law Requiring Officials To Disclosure...

Neiva Police speaks out before posters alluding to...

The 5th China International Tea Expo ended and...

Flood in Emilia-Romagna, stagnant water and health risk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy