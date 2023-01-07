On January 6, the Civil Service Bureau of Fujian Province issued the “Announcement on the Recruitment of Civil Servants for the 2023 Examination in Fujian Province” and plans to recruit 4,460 civil servants (including public servants). The registration time is from 9:00 on January 9th to 17:00 on January 13th, and the written examination time is on February 25th and 26th.

Candidates should have the following qualifications:

1. Has the nationality of the People’s Republic of China;

2. Over 18 years old and under 35 years old (born between January 9, 1987 and January 8, 2005), if there are special requirements for age requirements in accordance with relevant policies and regulations, the conditions announced for the recruitment position shall prevail;

3. Support the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the socialist system;

4. Have good political quality and moral character;

5. Have the physical condition and psychological quality to perform their duties normally;

6. Possess the ability to work in line with the job requirements;

7. Have a college degree or above;

8. Possess the qualifications required for the proposed position stipulated by the provincial civil service department;

9. Other conditions stipulated by laws and regulations.

Under any of the following circumstances, you will not be allowed to apply for the examination or be disqualified from the examination:

1. Received criminal punishment for a crime;

2. Expelled from the Communist Party of China;

3. dismissed from public office;

4. Being legally listed as objects of joint punishment for untrustworthiness;

5. Be found to have committed fraud or other serious violations of employment discipline in the recruitment of civil servants at all levels;

6. Civil servants or public servants who have been dismissed for less than 5 years;

7. Serving civil servants or public servants (including civil servants under the appointment system and those who are determined to be recruited after the publicity is completed), active soldiers, and non-fresh graduates who are studying;

8. After being hired, it constitutes a avoidance relationship;

9. Those who are not allowed to be employed as civil servants are stipulated by laws and regulations.

Job Requirements

For the qualifications for applying for specialized positions and positions for fresh graduates in 2023, please refer to the “Guidelines for Enrolling Civil Servants in Fujian Province 2023 Examination”.

time limit

The grass-roots work experience and service period cut-off time of candidates serving the grass-roots project shall be determined by the provincial competent department that organizes the implementation of the project.

The deadline for 2023 fresh graduates to obtain diplomas, degrees or minor certificates is December 31, 2023.

For other unannounced conditions related to the effective time of qualification, the deadline is the first day of registration. If seniority needs to be calculated, the starting time is the first day when the relevant experience takes effect, and the closing time is the month of registration, which is accumulated based on full years and full months.

Application procedure

The registration website for this recruitment is the Fujian Provincial Civil Service Examination Recruitment Network (hereinafter referred to as “Fujian Examination Network”), website: http://gwykl.fujian.gov.cn.

The positions that require on-site registration are subject to the notice of the recruiting unit.

online registration

Candidates should log in to the Fujian Kaolu website from 9:00 on January 9, 2023 to 17:00 on January 13, 2023 to complete the registration procedures. There is no registration fee for this exam. Candidates should pass the “Minzhengtong APP” L4 identity authentication before submitting an application for the exam.

The examination is set up in each district and city. Candidates (including the basic knowledge of public security examination) can choose the test area to take the written test. Those who need to add other professional subjects to apply for the exam can only choose the Fuzhou exam area to take the exam. After 24:00 on February 1, candidates are not allowed to modify the written test location.

Query the results of the preliminary examination

Candidates can log on to the Fujian Kaolu website to check the results of the preliminary examination after 2 working days from the next day of registration. After each applicant successfully applies for one position, he is not allowed to change to other positions.

Appeal review

From 9:00 on January 10, 2023 to 17:00 on January 16, 2023, after communicating with the recruiting unit, applicants who still have objections to the conclusion of “professional qualifications do not match” can timely appeal to the professional through the appeal channel of the online registration system. An application for reexamination of qualifications shall be determined by the competent civil servant department.

Written test confirmation

From 9:00 on January 30 to 24:00 on February 1, candidates who have passed the qualification review should log on to the Fujian Kaolu website to complete the written test confirmation procedures. Those who fail to complete the confirmation within the specified time will be deemed to have given up their test qualifications.

Examination Printing Examination Admission Tickets will be downloaded and printed at 9:00 on February 22.

Written test 09:00-11:00 on February 25th “Administrative Professional Ability Test”; 14:00-16:30 on February 25th “Shenlun”; 09:00-11:00 on February 26th “Basic Knowledge of Public Security” . Candidates can check their written test results and the province’s minimum passing line through the Fujian kaolu website after April 4, 2023.

Unless otherwise agreed upon by the position, the candidates for the interview will be selected from the candidates who have passed the written test at a ratio of 1:3 to the number of candidates. The list of candidates participating in the interview and the time and place of the interview will be announced on Fujian Kaolu.com or related websites. Candidates can apply for interview qualification review by submitting scanned copies or photos of the materials required for interview qualification review through Fujian Kaolu.com according to the requirements of the recruiting unit. Scanned copies or photos submitted by candidates should be clearly identifiable, and generally no post-processing is allowed.

The minimum passing score for the interview is 60 points. When the number of people participating in the interview is less than or equal to the number of recruits, the candidate’s interview score should reach 70 points or more before entering the physical examination and investigation. The calculation rules for the total score of the test do not include the positions of professional subjects, and the total score is calculated according to the proportion of public subjects written test scores and interview scores each accounting for 50%.

For law enforcement positions in the public security system, the total score is calculated according to the scores of the public subject written test, the score of “Basic Knowledge of Public Security”, and the interview score accounting for 35%, 15%, and 50% respectively. The calculation method of the total score of other positions in the public security system that has added the “Basic Knowledge of Public Security” shall be calculated according to the calculation ratio of law enforcement positions in the public security system. For other examinations that require additional examinations of other professional subjects, the specific arrangements and score calculation rules will be announced separately on the Fujian Examination Network by the recruiting unit. For positions that require the people’s police occupational psychological ability assessment or physical fitness assessment, all those who pass the interview should participate in the assessment and cannot apply for extension; those who fail to participate within the specified time will be cancelled.(Reporter Zhang Liqing)

