The Migration and Immigration authorities provided the final consolidation of the migratory flow registered from April 1 to 10, which corresponds to the period between Easter holidays.

The institution reported that a total of 451,381 people entered and left the country during Holy Week, through the different land, air, and sea borders.

This figure represents an increase of 27%, compared to the same period in 2022, which registered 329,000 entries and exits.

The Director Ricardo Cucalón explained that these incomes represent 51% of migratory movements, where more entries than departures of travelers were registered in the national territory.

“I want to emphasize that these numbers are a reflection of the enormous effort made by our President Nayib Bukele, who since the beginning of his administration has implemented actions of great impact for the development of the country, restoring our security and confidence,” he highlighted.