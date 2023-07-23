45th Christopher Street Day in Berlin sets an example for equality

Berlin (epd). With the 45th Christopher Street Day on Saturday in Berlin, a statement was made against discrimination and for equal rights. More than 500,000 participants were announced for the demonstration. The colorful CSD parade under the motto “Be their voice – and ours! … for more empathy and solidarity!” led through the city center over a distance of more than seven kilometers. Before the beginning of the demonstration, the victims of the Nazis were commemorated at the memorial for the homosexuals murdered under National Socialism.

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) welcomed the commitment against discrimination at the start of the CSD. “Berlin is celebrating its diversity and the courage to stand up against discrimination, hate and exclusion,” he said on Twitter on Saturday morning. The Senate is determined to make the city “safer for everyone, no matter what you love or what you believe in.” Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) was also present at the start of the CSD.

The opening speech by the Governing Mayor was sometimes accompanied by loud protests directed against the politician. Wegner emphasized that it is important to take to the streets, show visibility and promote tolerance, respect and diversity. The CSD is an important voice for freedom, diversity, tolerance and acceptance. At the same time, Wegner spoke out in favor of including a ban on discrimination based on sexual identity in the Basic Law.

Other members of the Senate and other politicians also took part in the demonstration. A multi-religious service for the CSD had been celebrated the evening before.