46 Candidates for House of Representatives Present Intentions for General Elections

46 Candidates for House of Representatives Present their Intentions for General Elections

Today, 46 candidates for seats in the House of Representatives presented their intentions for the upcoming general elections. The event was attended by the president of the New Progressive Party (PNP), Pedro Pierluisi.

Pierluisi expressed his excitement for the possibility of having a PNP Chamber that is supportive and focused on finding solutions for the people of Puerto Rico. He expressed confidence in Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló, stating, “I have no doubt that Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló will be the president of the House of Representatives in the next four years.”

Among the candidates for the representative seat by accumulation were Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló, José “Pichy” Torres Zamora, José Aponte Hernández, José “Che” Pérez Cordero, and Lourdes Ramos. Additionally, representatives Eddie Charbonier, Jose “Cheito” Hernández, Víctor Parés Otero, and several others filed their candidacies for re-election. Representative Carlos “Johnny” Méndez is expected to file his candidacy next week.

Rodríguez Aguiló emphasized the issue of “equality” as a fundamental concern for the delegation. He urged the 655,505 voters who supported statehood in the last election to vote for the PNP Chamber candidates. He criticized the PDP Legislature for ignoring the mandate of statehood and spending millions of dollars lobbying against it. He stated, “What is equal is not an advantage.” Rodríguez Aguiló assured voters that the PNP Chamber would use all available resources to move forward and obtain statehood.

Continuity in resources and attention to education, the special education program, and school cafeteria staff were highlighted as priority issues for the PNP delegation. Rodríguez Aguiló also pledged to improve the healthcare system, including the retention of specialists, payment to insurers, and mental health care for the population.

Helping municipalities, agriculture, permitting, infrastructure, sports, family and economic development, and support for the third sector were also mentioned as important agenda items for the House of Representatives.

The candidates for representative by district were also introduced, including names such as Aurelio Agelviz, Melvin Concepcion Corchado, Doris Alvarado Noble, and many others.

As of December 1, the filing of endorsements for primary candidates and independent candidates for elective public office will begin.

Join our newsletter to receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Share this: Facebook

X

