46-year-old threatens police officers in Mössingen and shoots with a stun gun

Several patrol car crews with the use of appropriate protective equipment took a 46-year-old into custody on the grounds of the Mössinger school center on Goethestrasse. On Sunday evening, around 9 p.m., the police found the drunk man apparently armed with a pistol. No other people were on the school grounds.

He did not comply with requests to put down his gun. Instead, he repeated the threat to shoot the officers and fired two shots in the air. After several warning shots from the emergency services, the 46-year-old put the gun on the ground. The officers were able to grab him and take him into custody without resistance. The weapon turned out to be a blank-firing weapon only afterwards. The 46-year-old had previously left his apartment with a firearm and threatened suicide to relatives. He is said to have threatened to shoot at police officers who intervened. He was subsequently admitted to a specialist clinic. He is being investigated, among other things, on suspicion of being a threat.

