From 0:00 to 15:00 on November 27, there were 468 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Chaoyang District, of which 54 were social screening personnel and 414 were quarantine observation personnel.

Involving major risk points

November 21st

0:00-24:00, parking lot of Huixingyuan Community, No. 3 Yard, Dahuangzhuang West Road

8:00-9:00, JD Convenience Store (Xibahe River Store)

8:00-17:00 on the 25th, Huanxing Cancer Hospital, No. 1 A, Nanli, Lujiaying

8:45-9:30, China Everbright Bank (Huixin West Street Branch)

9:00-10:05, Xinlongjia Supermarket (Zhouzhuang store)

9:00-20:00, Douyin Live Broadcast Base, Block C, Shilihe Cultural Park, No. 1 Zuo’an Road

9:00-22:00, Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Tuina Hall, Block D, Fulton Center

9:50-10:05, Jingbaijia convenience store (Jinwei Road store)

11:00-11:05, Tiantian Ruyi Life Supermarket (Literature Museum Road store)

11:40-11:45, Wang Ge’s Staple Food Kitchen, Building 6, Xiba Hezhong Street

14:00-15:20, Jingkelong Supermarket (Jiulong Department Store Jiuxianqiao Store)

15:00-20:00, Manxin Hotel, Building 6, Yard 8, Weigongcun Road, Haidian District

16:00-16:10, Oriental Kangsheng Pharmacy (Yaojiayuan store)

18:20-18:40, Great White Shark Food Court, No. 398, Mafang Temple

From 19:00 to 7:30 the next day, the No. 2 Courtyard of Beimafang Village, across the express company

November 22

0:00-24:00 on the 25th, Building 7, District 3, Anzhenxili

0:00-24:00 on the 25th, Subway (Shilibao store), Building 6, Courtyard 1, Balizhuang Beili

5:45-5:50, Basement 1, Jingguang Center Hotel Apartment, No. 1 Chaoyangmenwai Street

7:00-19:00, Junlai Four Seasons Grill, No. 3-1, East Third Ring South Road

7:30-20:00, North American group grocery shopping at Dongkou Road, Zuo’an Road (Shilihe store)

7:45-10:00, Green Tea Restaurant (Wangjing New World Department Store)

8:00-17:00, Xiaohongmen Village Committee

8:00-17:30, Television and Optometry Eye Clinic (Asian Games Village Store), Building 4, Anhuili District 2

8:00-20:20, CP Lotus Life Supermarket, No. 176, Chaoyang Road

8:50-9:00, Convenience Store No. 22, West Gate, 398 Cultural and Creative Park

9:20-24:00, Lukang Town (Xiaoyun Road Store)

9:30-9:40, Oriental Kangsheng Pharmacy (Vigorous Oriental Shopping Plaza store)

9:50-20:25, Ito-Yokado (Asian Games Village Store)

12:00-12:30, 13th Floor, Kaifu Building, Gongti North Road

12:00-22:30, Siji Minfu Roast Duck Restaurant (Wangjing Mongkok)

13:45-13:55, Meiyu Apartment, No. 285 Fatou East Road

14:25-14:30, Wedome Cake Shop (Jingguang Center Store)

15:00-16:20, Jingkelong Supermarket (Songyuli Store)

15:30-15:55, Yonghui Supermarket (Shanshuiwenyuan store)

15:30-16:00, Jingkelong Convenience Store (35th Store) near Building A6, Nongguang Nanli

16:00-16:05, Basement 1, Jingguang Center Hotel Apartment, No. 1 Chaoyangmenwai Street

16:30-22:00, Wedome (Sanyuanqiao store), No. 8, Sanyuanli South Street

17:30-19:00, Leke Gymnasium, 3rd Floor, Hehe Building, No. 2 Courtyard, Nanfangzhuang, Fengtai District

17:45-18:20, Old Yingzhou Donkey Meat Burning Restaurant at the bottom of Building B of Wangjing Xiyuan Xingyuan International

18:00-18:30, 13th Floor, Kaifu Building, Gongti North Road

18:45-19:00, Caixian Guomei Supermarket (Taiyanggong store)

20:45-20:50, Changying Yicheng Fresh Supermarket (Changying store)

November 23rd

0:00-23:00, Chaobai Shopping Mall Delicatessen, Building 34, Xiba Hezhongli

0:00-24:00 the next day, 1st Floor, Guoan Building, No. 1 North Street, Guandongdian

0:00-16:45 on the 25th, Super 8 Hotel (Datun Road Branch) on the 1st floor of No. 66 South Beach

2:00-2:20, Warehouse No. 46, Shilihe Storage Center

5:45-5:50, Basement 1, Jingguang Center Hotel Apartment, No. 1 Chaoyangmenwai Street

6:00-15:15, Shengfu Xiaoguan Market, No. 10 Xiangheyuan Road

6:30-13:00, Huangzhuang Xingye Market on the southeast side of the intersection of East Fifth Ring Road and Chaoyang Road

7:00-9:00, Jingkelong Supermarket (Wangjing store), Building 211, Nanhu Zhongyuan District 2

7:50-7:55, Bianlifeng convenience store (Kuntai International Center store)

8:00-24:00, U-Town Shopping Center, No. 2 Sanfeng Beili, Chaoyangmenwai Street

8:00-20:00 on the 26th, No. 180 Huangshanmudian Road

9:00-9:40, Chaoyue Baihui Shopping Center

9:00-11:00, Beijing Anding Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, No. 5 Ankang Hutong, Xicheng District

9:00-20:00, Douyin Live Broadcast Base, Block C, Shilihe Cultural Park, No. 1 Zuo’an Road

9:00-14:00 the next day, Dayali (Chaoyang Road Store), Building 1, Phase 1, No. 69, Chaoyang Road

9:10-9:15, McDonald’s restaurant (Asian Games Village store), Building 4, Anhuili District 2

9:30-9:35, Wanjia convenience store on the ground floor of the second district of Anhuili

10:10-10:20, JD Convenience Store, Building 1, Xiba Hezhongli

10:25-11:20, Jiayuanchun Convenience Fruit and Vegetable Supermarket, 1st Floor, Building 309, Shaoyaoju Beili

11:00-18:00, Wedome Cake Shop (Sanyuanqiao Branch), No. 8 South Street, Sanyuanli

11:30-12:00, Yonghui Supermarket (Jiangtai West Road store)

11:45-11:50, Jingsaner Roast Chicken Rack, Building 34, Xiba Hezhongli (Xibahe store)

11:50-12:20, Paris Baguette Bakery, Building 34, Xiba Hezhongli

12:00-12:30, 13th Floor, Kaifu Building, Gongti North Road

12:00-15:00, Chaoyue Baihui Shopping Center

13:35-13:45, Jingkelong Supermarket (Xibahe Store)

15:20-15:40, the food station on the south side of the 207th floor of the west area of ​​Shuanglong Nanli Community

15:30-15:35, Xiaoyang Seafood stall in Jiaguoduo Fresh Supermarket, 1st Floor, No. 16, Xiba Hexili

18:00-18:30, 13th Floor, Kaifu Building, Gongti North Road

18:00-18:35, Fruit, Vegetable, Tobacco and Liquor Supermarket in Area D of Huahanfu Garden

18:10-18:25, Caixian Guomei Supermarket (Taiyanggong store)

18:15-18:40, Dongheng Times Phase 3 Ximen Tobacco and Liquor Supermarket

21:50-22:00, North Mafang Village Courtyard No. 2, Beijing Leap Express Company

22:05-7:45 the next day, Hanting Hotel, No. 23-2, Anyuan Beili, Anyuan Road

November 24th

0:00-23:00, Chaobai Supermarket, Building 34, Xiba Hezhongli

0:00-24:00, Sanlitun Qiuguo Hotel, Courtyard No. 4, Gongti North Road

4:00-9:50, Hanting Hotel (Shuangjing Subway Station)

7:00-10:00, Fruit and Vegetable Good Life Supermarket (Xinhui City Store)

8:00-11:20, Wedome (Sanyuanqiao store), No. 8, Sanyuanli South Street

8:00-17:40, Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, No. 16 Lincui Road

8:30-9:00, Chaoyue Baihui Shopping Center

9:00-9:40, the supermarket sends out the supermarket (Shuangqiao store)

9:30-24:00, Ito-Yokado (Asian Games Village Store)

10:00-10:20, Jienilu Import Supermarket, Building 4, Maizidian Street (Maizidian store)

10:30-16:00, 3rd Floor, Dongruiyi Creative Center, No. 58 Huayuanzha Road

10:35-10:40, the express supermarket downstairs at No. 115, Nanhu Zhongyuan District 1

12:00-12:30, 13th Floor, Kaifu Building, Gongti North Road

13:05-13:15, Meilin Supermarket, No. 25 Daludian North Road

14:00-14:20, Anhui Banmian Store, No. 3 Yabao Road

14:30-14:40, Youxian Life Supermarket, No. 1 North District, Nanlang Homeland

16:40-17:20, Nuohang Convenience Supermarket (Jiuxianqiao Store)

17:00-20:00, Yongxin Supermarket (Anjialoucun Road Store)

18:00-18:30, 13th Floor, Kaifu Building, Gongti North Road

20:10-20:35, Guodomei store (Yanjingli store)

From 20:35 to 12:25 on the 26th, Hanting Hotel, No. 23-2, Anyuan Beili, Anyuan Road

November 25

5:20-11:35, Shengfu Xiaoguan Market, No. 10 Xiangheyuan Road

10:00-20:30, the pizza restaurant on the B1 floor of the North District of Liangmaqiao Guanshe, Dongfang East Road

11:10-11:25, Xinfadi Fruit and Vegetable Community Convenience Store, No. 1, South Yuhui Road

18:30-18:40, Meilin Supermarket, No. 25 Daludian North Road

November 26th

16:05-16:10, Wanziying East Village Jiajiafu Supermarket

Please report to the community (village), work unit, hotel where you live, or call the hotline 87789709 of the Chaoyang Disease Control Department for those who overlap with the case’s activity track from time to time or receive a pop-up prompt from Healthbao.

At present, the survey and investigation work in Chaoyang District is still in-depth, and the update will be reported in time.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zhao Tingting