47.5% of new companies generated at least 1 job

THE GREATEST support for the generation of employment in the country are companies. Proof of this is that in the first half of 2023, a total of 164,435 companies were created in Colombia, 3.6% less than in the same period of 2022.

Of this total, the creation of companies went from 42,358 to 42,797, which represents a growth of 1% compared to 2022, while natural persons went from 128,177 to 121,638, with a variation of -5.1%.

This result emerges from the report on Business Creation Dynamics carried out by Confecámaras, based on information from the Single Business and Social Registry (RUES),

Of the total number of companies, 47.5% generated at least one job, which confirms the importance of the private sector in creating jobs, promoting opportunities and well-being for Colombians.

challenging year

The five subsectors with the greatest participation in job creation are wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair; lodging and food services; manufacturing industries; construction; and scientific and technical professional activities.

Julián Domínguez Rivera, president of Confecámaras, said that: “The context of the country in this first semester has been challenging. The increase in interest rates, the behavior of inflation and the value of the dollar are aspects that impact the behavior of the economy and the dynamics of business creation”.

The leader maintains that “in a 10-year analysis carried out by Confecámaras on this matter, we observed that in 2015 there was less creation dynamics explained by the socioeconomic context of the time, the same happened in 2020 due to the negative effects of the pandemic. For the second semester of this year, the indicators show better behaviors, which would have a positive effect. We must deepen the public-private alliance that allows us to have a stable and attractive environment for doing business, so that more Colombians create companies that last.”

Dynamics by sectors

The sectors in which there is a positive variation in the creation of companies were: human health and social assistance activities (6.35%); real estate activities (5.48%); supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (4.0%); and activities related to travel, rental and leasing of machinery, call centers and general cleaning inside buildings (2.36%).

On the other hand, the sectors where there was less dynamics were: household activities as employers (-37.9%); public administration and defense (-21.7%); exploitation of mines and quarries (-11.9%); artistic entertainment and recreation activities (-12.28); and agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing (-11%).

By company size and regional performance

According to the size of the company, measured by the value of its assets, it is evident that the set of new productive units is made up of micro-enterprises (99.7%); small (0.28%) and medium (0.015%).

Regions

In 2023, the regions where the largest number of companies were created are Bogotá, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Cundinamarca, Santander and Atlántico.

Chambers of Commerce and their support for business creation

The country’s Network of Chambers of Commerce has programs that accompany entrepreneurs to materialize their business idea and facilitate the creation of their business. The Single Business Window -VUE- has made it possible to advance in the reduction of costs, times and number of procedures that entrepreneurs must carry out for the opening and operation of companies. Since the beginning, the VUE has facilitated the creation of more than 210,000 companies in all regions of the country.

Additionally, the sectors that saw the greatest creation of companies in Colombia were wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair, accommodation and food services, manufacturing industries, construction, and scientific and technical professional activities.

First trimester

On the other hand, in the only report that the Government has issued on companies this year, the Office of Economic Studies of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, says that Colombia registered 1,854,086 active companies as of March of this year, of 24.7% of which are located in Bogotá. This is followed by Antioquia (12.6%), Valle del Cauca (8.7%) and Cundinamarca (6.6%), according to

According to this same report, microenterprises represented 95.3% of the country’s business fabric, while small companies participated with 3.5%, medium and large companies with 0.9% and 0.3% of the total. national total, respectively.

The services sector was the one that grouped the most companies in the first quarter of 2023, with 41%. Meanwhile, the commerce sector ranked second with 40.6% of companies. Manufacturing participated with 11% and construction with 5%.

“The figures confirm the importance of the Government’s approach that seeks to strengthen micro and small businesses, as well as the popular economy to promote them,” explained the Ministry of Commerce.

According to this, the objective will be met with support, technical assistance, training and financial inclusion that allow them to continue growing to offer more and better jobs.

The report indicated that in December 2022 the number of employed persons increased by 6.9% compared to the same month in 2021. In micro-enterprises the number of employed grew 3%, while in small companies 0.5% and in large ones 12.3%.

In annual figures, the number of microbusinesses rose 2.7% in 2021 compared to 2020, when it had a decrease of 6.5% compared to 2019.

Similarly, the document states that the number of micro-businesses increased by 8.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. In addition, the economic activity that grew the most was the manufacturing industry.

More than 310,000 companies in 2022

During 2022, 310,731 new companies were created in Colombia, 1% more than in 2021 when 307,679 productive units were born.

This is clear from the Report made by Confecámaras (Colombian Confederation of Chambers of Commerce), based on information from the RUES (Unique Business and Social Registry), which consolidates information from the commercial registry of the 57 Chambers of Commerce in the country.

Of the total number of new companies registered, 73.8% correspond to natural persons and 26.2% to companies.

“It is important to note that the companies grew 3.1% compared to 2021, going from 78,880 in 2021 to 81,350 in 2022. On the other hand, the registrations of natural persons went from 228,799 to 229,381, which represents a positive variation of 0 3%”, indicated Confecámaras.

Another fact to highlight is that 62.5% of the companies of natural persons created in 2022 are led by women, which shows that the public policies implemented and the support of entities such as the Chambers of Commerce for female entrepreneurship had positive effects.

According to the entity, companies grew 3.1% compared to 2021, going from 78,880 in 2021 to 81,350 in 2022. Services was the sector that contributed the most to annual growth with growth of 5.9%, since it passed from 124,378 units in 2021 to 131,664 units in 2022.

Meanwhile, the subsectors that grew the most were the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption within the establishment (14.5%), hairdressing and other beauty treatments (23.4%), and other types of accommodation for visitors (80.3%). %).

