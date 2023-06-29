48 hours after the rain, the wastewater is still stagnant in the streets of Santa Marta

After rains were recorded in Santa Marta until last Tuesday, June 26, due to the passage of tropical storm Brent, There have been several streets that have been affected by the poor drainage of the sewage system in the city.

Among the main roads affected is Calle 22especially in two points, where after 48 hours the residual waters that the sewage system still cannot drain continue to be dammed.

Also read: Water, water and more wastewater in Santa Marta.

One of those points is at the height of Calle 22 with Carrera 8, where motorcyclists and pedestrians are forced to travel cautiously so as not to slip, due to the amount of dammed water on the road, product of the sewer overflow every time it rains in Santa Marta.

Also read: In Pescaíto they got ‘tired’ by the wastewater in their streets.

In the same way it happens in race 1 with 22nd street, there the problem is even more evident and it is the tourists who are mainly affected. During the holiday season, Camellón Rodrigo Bastidas is one of the most popular places for visitors, who are forced to cross the street in the middle of sewage water and bad smells, not to mention the risk of being splashed by the passage of some vehicle.

Finally, in another sector of the city there is a similar situation. It is Avenida de los Estudiantes, between the Ateneo Moderno College and the Rapimercar premiseswhere wastewater also accumulates and makes it impossible for drivers to notice the holes and the poor condition of the road.