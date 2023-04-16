Home » 48 years in prison for former municipal secretary of El Tránsito for crimes related to gangs – Diario La Página
News

48 years in prison for former municipal secretary of El Tránsito for crimes related to gangs – Diario La Página

by admin

The former municipal secretary of the El Tránsito municipality, in the department of San Miguel, Ángel Antonio Quintanilla Rivas, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the crimes of terrorist organizations, financing acts of terrorism and for complicity in aggravated homicide, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. General of the Republic (FGR).

In the same trial, the gang members Cristian Alexander Vigil Campos, to 1,216 years in prison for 27 cases of homicide; Jhonathan Osmin Gomez Granados, to 1,008 years in prison for homicide and extortion, and Róger Geovanny Gálvez Durán, 58 years in prison for the same crimes as the former municipal secretary. The latter is the owner of a piece of land where the gang members buried their victims.

The authorities exhumed 27 bodies in the building located in the San Carlos neighborhood of the aforementioned municipality.

In that same criminal structure is linked Roel Werner Martínez Romero, former mayor of El Tránsitoby the Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (ARENA) party, who is accused of the murders of councilor Quintanilla Arguera, and José Aquiles Segovia, another councilor.

The judicial decision against Martínez Romero could be issued next week.

The homicide of Quintanilla Arguera, 65, is among those committed by those convicted this Saturday, reports indicate.

See also  April begins with zero murders in El Salvador

You may also like

One dead and one seriously injured after an...

Kinshasa: official launch of the Chamber of Commerce,...

Perspective. Fredy, six years fighting the consequences of...

TechTicker: Another Satechi hub, Focal Theva loudspeaker series,...

The construction of the new building of the...

The donkey, an endangered species

Successful with milk in one of the most...

April registers its ninth day without homicides nationwide...

Lightning killed five people in Cauca

Wuppertal suspension railway is allowed to drive faster...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy