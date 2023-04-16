48 years in prison for former municipal secretary of El Tránsito for crimes related to gangs – Diario La Página

The former municipal secretary of the El Tránsito municipality, in the department of San Miguel, Ángel Antonio Quintanilla Rivas, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the crimes of terrorist organizations, financing acts of terrorism and for complicity in aggravated homicide, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. General of the Republic (FGR).

In the same trial, the gang members Cristian Alexander Vigil Campos, to 1,216 years in prison for 27 cases of homicide; Jhonathan Osmin Gomez Granados, to 1,008 years in prison for homicide and extortion, and Róger Geovanny Gálvez Durán, 58 years in prison for the same crimes as the former municipal secretary. The latter is the owner of a piece of land where the gang members buried their victims.

The authorities exhumed 27 bodies in the building located in the San Carlos neighborhood of the aforementioned municipality.

#CombateAPandillas | The @FGR_SV He has succeeded in getting Cristian Alexander Vigil Campos, a MS homeboy, sentenced to 1,216 years in prison for 27 murders, planning and attempted homicides, and Terrorist Organizations. pic.twitter.com/x5Gi14WL5Y — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) April 15, 2023

In that same criminal structure is linked Roel Werner Martínez Romero, former mayor of El Tránsitoby the Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (ARENA) party, who is accused of the murders of councilor Quintanilla Arguera, and José Aquiles Segovia, another councilor.

The judicial decision against Martínez Romero could be issued next week.

#CombateAPandillas | Jhonathan Osmín Gómez Granados, with check rank, received 1,008 years in prison for Aggravated Homicide, Aggravated Extortion and Terrorist Organizations. These acts were committed by both gang members between 2002 and 2019, in Usulután and San Miguel. pic.twitter.com/pN6NxEG0WB — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) April 15, 2023

The homicide of Quintanilla Arguera, 65, is among those committed by those convicted this Saturday, reports indicate.