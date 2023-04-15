As a platform and window to showcase the image of Chinese manufacturing and China‘s foreign trade, the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (hereinafter referred to as “Canton Fair”) opened on April 15.

On April 14, the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Commerce stated that our province attaches great importance to the participation in this Canton Fair. Three trading groups, Liaoning Province Trading Group, Shenyang City Trading Group, and Dalian City Trading Group, participated in this session, with 490 exhibitors . Among them, 453 exhibitors went to Guangzhou, and 37 pure online exhibitors; a total of 1,499 offline booths, including 173 brand booths and 1,326 general booths, involving festival supplies, glass products, construction and decorative materials, etc. Rich types. Enterprises in our province will take the opportunity of participating in the conference to communicate face-to-face with overseas buyers and domestic buyers to seek more business opportunities.

According to reports, while exhibiting offline at this Canton Fair, the online platform will be operated on a regular basis to provide 24/7 online services for exhibitors. The exhibition also opened the fourth phase of the exhibition hall for the first time, and the exhibition area has expanded to 1.5 million square meters, and the scale has reached a new high. The offline booths of the Liaoning Provincial Trading Group covered 39 exhibition areas, and 222 exhibitors had a total of 747 booths. The Shenyang trading group set up a total of 205 offline booths, 46 exhibitors, and 14 pure online exhibitors. The Dalian trade delegation had a total of 547 offline booths, 185 offline exhibitors, and 13 pure online exhibitors.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Commerce introduced that in this Canton Fair, our province selects the best exhibitors, Tieling Special Valve Co., Ltd., Fengcheng Pacific Dragon Supercharger Co., Ltd., Chaoyang Huaxing Wanda Tire Co., Ltd. and other companies are all specialized, special and new “Little Giant” enterprises; Liaoning Kangdun Door Industry Group Co., Ltd., Dandong Xinshidai Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. and other enterprises were rated as high-tech enterprises in Liaoning Province. The Canton Fair will provide enterprises with a platform to showcase their advantages in technology and products, as well as a powerful channel for them to explore overseas markets. In addition, at this Canton Fair, our province organized the Haicheng Xiliu Garment Industry Cluster to make full use of the opportunity of the Canton Fair’s offline opening, and set up a 180-square-meter exhibition area to showcase the results of the pilot market procurement and trade methods.

In order to help enterprises have a better sense of gain in this Canton Fair, our province has enhanced its service awareness, and made detailed pre-exhibition training, exhibition business guidance and other preparations for the exhibition. The content covers enterprise certificate processing, trade promotion activities, online Information review, uploading of exhibits, intellectual property rights and other precautions for exhibitors, and detailed answers to common questions about exhibitors. Our province also pays special attention to helping companies participating in the online exhibition for the first time to familiarize themselves with the online exhibition process, and makes every effort to ensure that the company’s participation in the exhibition achieves good results and helps companies grab orders.



