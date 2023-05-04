491,353 citizens have registered for the October elections

After six months of opening the registration process for citizens to vote in the territorial elections of October 29, 2023, a total of 491,351 registration procedures have been carried out, of which 490,549 correspond to Colombian citizens and 804 to foreigners residing in Colombia.

Only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this election day and have a foreigner’s identity card with resident status. , in current status, issued by Colombian Migration.

Foreigners residing in Colombia over the age of 18 may vote to elect mayors, councilors and mayors or members of the Local Administrative Boards, but not governors or deputies.

The registration process can be carried out at any office of the Registry at the national level from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or at the more than 340 mobile registration points enabled throughout the country. , presenting the yellow ID with holograms, the digital ID (in its physical version or on the mobile device) or the immigration ID.

It should be remembered that the registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is completed, that is, after September 29. of 2023.