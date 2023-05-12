49th week of May: Ten days of folk festival in Osnabrück | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 05/12/2023 9:35 p.m

The 49th week of May began on Friday in downtown Osnabrück – officially with Mayor Katharina Pötter (CDU) tapping the barrel at 6 p.m. Under the motto “Osnabrück is turning up” there will be a live program for ten days with groups such as Glas Perlenspiel, Torfrock and the Frog Bog Hosenband on five stages. The Osnabrück May Week is one of the most popular festivals in northern Germany. Last year, 780,000 people are said to have attended the May week.

