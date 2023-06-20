4th grade promotion in 1 year of appointment… Greetings from Gwangsan-gu :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[광주=뉴시스] Gwangsan-gu Office in Gwangju. (Photo = Provided by Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[광주=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Young-joo = Noise is leaking out of the public office over the personnel results of Gwangsan-gu, which decided to promote to the 4th grade within one year of the appointment.

Gwangsan-gu explained that it reflected the result of not only seniority but also the degree of contribution to the development of the autonomous district.

According to Gwangsan-gu on the 20th, on the 8th, 7 candidates for promotion to the 4th level of administrative positions were announced and reviewed. At the end of this month, Mi-hyeon Um, director of the Shared Growth and Welfare Bureau, a 4th-grade secretary, is greeting a vacant position as he is about to retire.

After deliberation, Gwangsan-gu decided on the 16th to promote the 5th grade Eom Bo-hyun, head of the Planning and Coordination Office, as a target for promotion to the 4th grade administrative position.

However, noise within the civil service community is leaking out over the result of Chief Eom’s promotion to the 4th grade in Gwangsan-gu, one year after being appointed. It is pointed out that it is not a person to take care of his aide according to the fact that Chief Eom assisted Park Byeong-gyu, the current Gwangsan-gu Office, when he served as the vice mayor of Gwangju City.

In addition, it is also known that Director Eom, who is about to retire, and Chief Eom, who has been promoted, are siblings to each other, and the controversy is being resolved.

Chief Eom started at the 9th grade in Gwangsan-gu about 20 years ago and was promoted to the 6th grade in 2010 and was appointed to Gwangju City. He, who assisted Vice Mayor Park at the time, was appointed from Gwangju City to Gwangsan-gu last year, right after the 8th civil election, and is currently serving as the head of the Planning and Coordination Office.

Regarding this, inside and outside Gwangsan-gu, it is pointed out that transparency and calling procedures are needed in the part related to the contribution to promotion.

A public official in Gwangsan-gu said, “There are times when I wonder which points are put in competition from the standpoint of being evaluated for work done.” he complained.

Kuk Kang-hyeon, a member of Gwangsan-gu, said, “Personnel rights are the independent authority of the executive branch or the part where promotion is decided in a short period of time, so it seems necessary to explain to the employees.” time,” he said.

In response, an official from Gwangsan-gu said, “Chief Eom’s promotion is an appropriate promotion made in the part where his skills were recognized. Chief Eom made a great contribution to securing the largest special education fund of 19 billion won in the public election last year.” He explained that he was recognized for his contribution to external cooperation, which is the main task of the Planning and Coordination Office, such as building strong trust with the Congress, and was decided as a candidate for promotion.”

