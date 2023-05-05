Home » 4th ODI, Pakistan scored 334 runs, Babar Azam’s century
4th ODI, Pakistan scored 334 runs, Babar Azam's century

4th ODI, Pakistan scored 334 runs, Babar Azam’s century

In the fourth ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan scored 334 runs. Captain Babar Azam’s brilliant batting, 117. Scored 107 runs, New Zealand needed 335 runs to win. At National Stadium Karachi, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided to field again. Batting first, Pakistan scored 334 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored 107 runs off 117 balls while batting responsibly. Agha Salman 58, Shaan Masood 44, Iftikhar 28 and Mohammad Rizwan 24 were out. The highlight of the match was Shaheen Afridi’s smoky batting in the last over. He scored 23 runs in 7 balls. Shaheen hit 3 sixes and one four in the last over. For New Zealand, Matt Henry took 3 wickets, Ben Lester and Ash Sodhi took one wicket each. New Zealand need 335 runs at an average of 6.7 to win.

