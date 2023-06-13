5/17 China Scan participates in China A-share market

AIA and Tencent lead Hong Kong stocks to blow up the stock market wind

Hong Kong stock companies have repurchased treasury stocks substantially. As of June 11, 108 Hong Kong stock companies have repurchased this year, with a cumulative repurchase amount of HK$36 billion, including AIA, Tencent Holdings, HSBC, and Great Wall Motors. 2 billion yuan, and the buyback scale of AIA and Tencent both exceeded HK$10 billion.

This week, AIA and Tencent continued to buy back treasury stocks. AIA spent another HK$28.59 million on the 12th, and the cumulative scale of buying back treasury stocks exceeded HK$13.4 billion. On the 12th and 13th, Tencent spent more than HK$33 million, and the cumulative repurchase scale was nearly HK$10.9 billion. (Yang Rixing)

Jitu Chuan negotiates with SF Express to become a shareholder

The mainland logistics leader SF Express has recently reported that it is negotiating with Jitu, a large express delivery company in Southeast Asia, for a shareholding cooperation. It may invest 1% to 2% of the shares in Jitu Global. The specific investment scale and cooperation details are still under discussion. The A-share SF Express closed slightly down by 0.04% on the 13th, closing at RMB 48.76 (the same below).

The Hong Kong Economic Daily reported that Jitu went to the mainland to develop as the number one express delivery company in Southeast Asia in 2019, and became the fifth in the mainland express delivery industry three years later. The company spent 1.18 billion yuan in May to acquire Feng Fast shipping. (Yang Qing’an)

360 Dong Zuo: The model of Luda is close to the international standard

On the 13th, 360 Group held the 360 ​​Intelligent Brain Large Model Application Conference. The founder Zhou Hongyi said that the repeated calculation speed of the mainland large model has basically caught up with or approached the international advanced level. At present, the basic level of China‘s large model has caught up with GPT-3.5, and the speed of catching up with GPT-4 is beyond imagination.

Zhou Hongyi introduced the ten core capabilities of 360 Brain, including generation and creation, multi-round dialogue, coding ability, reading comprehension, logic and reasoning, and multimodality, and said that “360 Brain has performed better than GPT in understanding some Chinese topics. “. 360 shares closed up 5.49% on the 13th to RMB 15.38. (Lai Yingqi)

The National Development and Reform Commission supports the listing of enterprises integrating production and education

The Mainland Development and Reform Commission will invest in supporting the integration of industry and education. It is expected to launch pilot projects in 50 cities by 2025 and build and cultivate more than 10,000 enterprises integrating industry and education. At the same time, it will support qualified enterprises integrating industry and education for listing and financing, and encourage banking institutions In accordance with the principle of “risk controllable and commercial sustainability”, support related projects and enterprise development.

The National Development and Reform Commission pointed out that it is expected that the industry-education integration enterprises will cover strategic emerging industries such as new generation information technology, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet, energy storage, smart manufacturing, biomedicine and new materials, as well as elderly care, childcare and Housekeeping and other life services and other key industries.

In addition, mainland officials will launch a selection mechanism to encourage cities to implement solid and effective reform measures, and promote the creation of leading companies in the reform of industry-education integration in related industries. In the future, insurance institutions will be guided to develop insurance products related to the integration of industry and education, and support qualified companies to issue special bonds for social sectors. (Yang Qing’an)

Wanda’s Wang Jianlin fights for debt extension

Wanda Group, a well-known real estate developer in mainland China, has been taking frequent actions recently, trying its best to resolve the liquidity crisis. Foreign media reported on the 13th that Wang Jianlin, the founder of Wanda, is personally negotiating with mainland regulators and some strategic investors to seek support. The business executives of the group and its subsidiaries are seeking the extension of billions of dollars in debt from banks, trust companies and suppliers. .

According to comprehensive Hong Kong media reports, Wang Jianlin, the former richest man in mainland China, has seen his net worth shrink from a peak of US$40 billion to US$6.6 billion. According to people familiar with the matter, Wang Jianlin asked the management to report on refinancing work and operating indicators every week, and suspended all new business development.

People familiar with the matter pointed out that although Wanda Group had previously received support from some large mainland banks, Wanda management is currently seeking new credit lines from smaller banks. Wanda still has about RMB 40 billion in cash, which is enough to repay short-term debts. However, if its subsidiary Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management fails to list in Hong Kong within this year, it may be difficult for Wanda to pay investors about RMB 30 billion for equity repurchase . (Su Chongkai)

Short-term volatility of nickel futures is weak

The main nickel futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 3.06% to RMB 165,500 per ton on the 16th. LME and mainland nickel inventories continue to run at historically low levels. Low inventory supports nickel prices, and the fundamentals put pressure on it. It is expected that short-term shocks will be weak. (Su Chongkai)

