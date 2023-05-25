11
- 5/24【#时务大家谈】Xie Feng, a veteran diplomat with the United States, arrived in the United States to take up his new post. Will the relationship between the United States and China pick up? Li Qiang strongly promotes a unified market: Why is he eager to establish a national unified market? Voice of America Chinese Website
- China’s new ambassador to the U.S. says he was appointed by Xi Jinping RFI – Radio France Internationale
- The new ambassador to the US, Xie Feng, said that China-US relations are facing serious challenges and looks forward to properly handling the Taiwan issue BBC
- [Global Direct]Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng went to the U.S. Sino-U.S. relations attract attention The Epoch Times
- Current Affairs Jingwei (May 24, 2023) – After months of vacancy as Chinese ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng is believed to assume the new position as soon as this week; Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
