5/25 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Beijing│Daxing International Airport sets a new record for inbound and outbound passengers in April

Beijing Daxing International Airport had 596 inbound and outbound flights in April, with 101,000 inbound and outbound passengers, a monthly increase of 177.2% and 201.8% respectively, setting a new high in the number of inbound and outbound passengers in a single month since the airport opened in September 2019. The customs and security inspection department of the airport adopts a one-pass inspection mode, and the two checkpoints are combined into one, which shortens the waiting time for passengers’ departure inspection by 50%.

More than 200 kinds of equipment appeared at the opening of Tianjin│International Environmental Sanitation Exhibition

The 2023 International Sanitation Exhibition opened in Tianjin on the 24th, with more than 200 types of sanitation equipment on display. It will focus on products developed by mainland China such as cleaning vehicles and sewage suction vehicles, as well as smart products such as smart garbage sorting boxes, which will bring more sanitation and new energy industry chain equipment, technologies and services to users in towns, villages, campuses and other fields solution.

Anhui│Push industrial Internet platform to provide digital service outsourcing

Anhui newly established the Antelope Industrial Internet Platform to promote digital software outsourcing services for small, medium and micro manufacturing industries. At the launching ceremony on the 23rd, a total of 9 representatives of small, medium and micro manufacturing enterprises in Maanshan City signed contracts to join. Enterprises can obtain digital services such as production and manufacturing, design and development, warehousing and logistics, plus RMB 10,000 consumption coupons. Anhui plans to extend this service to 30,000 enterprises in the province in the future.

Guangdong│Guangdong Mobile FTTR equipment centralized procurement

China Mobile’s official website pointed out that Guangdong Mobile launched the public comparison and selection of the second batch of all-optical WIFI (FTTR) terminals in 2023, with a total purchase of 350,000 sets and a total purchase budget of RMB 342 million (the same below). In early February this year, Guangdong Mobile launched the first batch of FTTR equipment centralized procurement, with a total procurement budget of 153 million yuan.

Zhejiang│Ningbo The maximum subsidy for obsolete vehicles is RMB 57,000

Ningbo announced the “Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Elimination of Old Diesel Trucks”. Among them, those who meet the relevant conditions in the first phase of the financial incentive subsidy for the early phase-out of vehicles will be given a reward ranging from RMB 0.5 to RMB 30,000 for each non-operating diesel truck , the second phase will open qualified diesel trucks and gas trucks, and a maximum reward of 57,000 yuan will be given.

Shaanxi│Attract young people to return to their hometowns to start a business next year with a target of 200,000 people

Shaanxi Province actively encourages key groups such as college graduates, migrant workers, and people with employment difficulties to return to their hometowns to start businesses, providing supportive policies and improving entrepreneurial services and other measures to increase the willingness of relevant people to return to their hometowns. Shaanxi officials predict that by the end of 2024, more than 200,000 people will return to their hometowns to start businesses, and no less than 2,000 college graduates will start new businesses within five years of leaving school.

Hubei│Wuhan Car Buying Month on the road to send consumer coupons to pull group purchases

Wuhan launched a car purchase month activity from May to June, and cooperated with auto companies to carry out various promotional activities such as issuing car coupons and car group purchases, and there are new energy trade-in coupons with a maximum amount of RMB 8,000 and RMB 100,000 A lottery is held to stimulate buying momentum, including Dongfeng Lantu, Dongfeng Fengshen, Dongfeng Nissan, etc., which also held the first show of new models in Wuhan. v

