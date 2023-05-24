Home » 5/25 China Scan participates in China A-share market
News

5/25 China Scan participates in China A-share market

by admin
5/25 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Beijing│Daxing International Airport sets a new record for inbound and outbound passengers in April

Beijing Daxing International Airport had 596 inbound and outbound flights in April, with 101,000 inbound and outbound passengers, a monthly increase of 177.2% and 201.8% respectively, setting a new high in the number of inbound and outbound passengers in a single month since the airport opened in September 2019. The customs and security inspection department of the airport adopts a one-pass inspection mode, and the two checkpoints are combined into one, which shortens the waiting time for passengers’ departure inspection by 50%.

More than 200 kinds of equipment appeared at the opening of Tianjin│International Environmental Sanitation Exhibition

The 2023 International Sanitation Exhibition opened in Tianjin on the 24th, with more than 200 types of sanitation equipment on display. It will focus on products developed by mainland China such as cleaning vehicles and sewage suction vehicles, as well as smart products such as smart garbage sorting boxes, which will bring more sanitation and new energy industry chain equipment, technologies and services to users in towns, villages, campuses and other fields solution.

Anhui│Push industrial Internet platform to provide digital service outsourcing

Anhui newly established the Antelope Industrial Internet Platform to promote digital software outsourcing services for small, medium and micro manufacturing industries. At the launching ceremony on the 23rd, a total of 9 representatives of small, medium and micro manufacturing enterprises in Maanshan City signed contracts to join. Enterprises can obtain digital services such as production and manufacturing, design and development, warehousing and logistics, plus RMB 10,000 consumption coupons. Anhui plans to extend this service to 30,000 enterprises in the province in the future.

See also  Covid emergency, payroll prizes to the staff of the central Friuli health authority

Guangdong│Guangdong Mobile FTTR equipment centralized procurement

China Mobile’s official website pointed out that Guangdong Mobile launched the public comparison and selection of the second batch of all-optical WIFI (FTTR) terminals in 2023, with a total purchase of 350,000 sets and a total purchase budget of RMB 342 million (the same below). In early February this year, Guangdong Mobile launched the first batch of FTTR equipment centralized procurement, with a total procurement budget of 153 million yuan.

Zhejiang│Ningbo The maximum subsidy for obsolete vehicles is RMB 57,000

Ningbo announced the “Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Elimination of Old Diesel Trucks”. Among them, those who meet the relevant conditions in the first phase of the financial incentive subsidy for the early phase-out of vehicles will be given a reward ranging from RMB 0.5 to RMB 30,000 for each non-operating diesel truck , the second phase will open qualified diesel trucks and gas trucks, and a maximum reward of 57,000 yuan will be given.

Shaanxi│Attract young people to return to their hometowns to start a business next year with a target of 200,000 people

Shaanxi Province actively encourages key groups such as college graduates, migrant workers, and people with employment difficulties to return to their hometowns to start businesses, providing supportive policies and improving entrepreneurial services and other measures to increase the willingness of relevant people to return to their hometowns. Shaanxi officials predict that by the end of 2024, more than 200,000 people will return to their hometowns to start businesses, and no less than 2,000 college graduates will start new businesses within five years of leaving school.

See also  Audi: the first Power Unit on the test bench by the end of 2023

Hubei│Wuhan Car Buying Month on the road to send consumer coupons to pull group purchases

Wuhan launched a car purchase month activity from May to June, and cooperated with auto companies to carry out various promotional activities such as issuing car coupons and car group purchases, and there are new energy trade-in coupons with a maximum amount of RMB 8,000 and RMB 100,000 A lottery is held to stimulate buying momentum, including Dongfeng Lantu, Dongfeng Fengshen, Dongfeng Nissan, etc., which also held the first show of new models in Wuhan. v

The post 5/25 China Scan participated in China‘s A-share market appeared first on Business Times.

You may also like

Co-governance and sharing of safe use of makeup...

Reconstruction in Ischia, agreement between Legnini and Guardia...

Erdogan made his propaganda speech on TRT

Ecuador will hold early general elections on August...

China City Launches Government-Promoted Metaverse Platform By CoinTelegraph

D2/J23: Agaza and Maranatha victorious, the results of...

Government denies gas shortages in the country –...

Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to “2023 China...

A. Lange & Söhne apre la sua boutique...

Polo Polo took advantage of Shakira’s tweet to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy