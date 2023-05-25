5/26 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Shanxi│Building the Capital of Prepared Vegetables in the North

As a major province of characteristic agricultural products, Shanxi actively promotes the development of the prefabricated vegetable industry. Zhao Wenzhi, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that Shanxi has established a prefabricated vegetable industry alliance and a special fund for the development of the prefabricated vegetable industry to promote the standardization, standardization, and cluster development of the characteristic prefabricated vegetable industry, hoping to build Shanxi into a northern prefabricated vegetable industry. capital. There are more than 180 prefabricated vegetable enterprises in Shanxi, and they have developed more than 20 items in four categories: staple food of miscellaneous grains, animals and poultry, vegetables, and aquatic products.

Shanghai│Disney tickets soared by 10% at the end of June

Shanghai Disney announced that it will adjust the ticket price starting from June 23. The “regular day” will increase from 435 yuan to 475 yuan, the “special regular day” will increase from 545 yuan to 599 yuan, and the “peak day” will increase from 659 yuan. The yuan rose to 719 yuan, and the “special peak day” rose from 769 yuan to 799 yuan. This year, Shanghai Disneyland will have a new park called Zootopia.

Anhui│AI face-changing fraud reproduction process only takes 9 seconds

Recently, there has been another AI face-changing fraud in Anhui, involving a total amount of 1.32 million, and the entire fraud process only takes 9 seconds. Mr. He from Anqing, Anhui recently received a video call from an acquaintance, asking him to transfer an account, and then quickly hung up on the grounds of a meeting. fraudulent suspect.

More than a thousand companies participated in the Guangdong│Maritime Silk Road Expo

The Maritime Silk Road International Expo will be held in Guangzhou from June 2 to 4. It will continue to use the “one exhibition, one meeting” and “comprehensive exhibition + professional exhibition” model, with more than 1,000 exhibitors. Among them, three countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Ivory Coast will set up national image exhibition areas for the first time at the expo, and high-quality imported brands along the “Belt and Road” will also be unveiled.

Macau│GDP real growth of 38.8% in the first quarter

Macau recently announced that the real GDP growth rate in the first quarter was 38.8%, and the scale returned to approximately 66.4% of the same period in 2019. During this period, Macao’s economy recovered steadily, and the number of inbound tourists increased by 160% to 4.948 million in the following year, which was 48.4% of the same period in 2019.

Sichuan│Strong power battery production accounted for 17% of mainland China last year

Jing Maoming, deputy director of the Sichuan Department of Economics and Information Technology, recently stated that the output of power batteries in 2022 will be 83GWh, accounting for about 17% of the country’s total output. In the first four months of this year, the output of power batteries reached 25GWh, an annual increase of 33.3%, higher than the national average growth level. It is estimated that by 2025, the production capacity of power batteries is expected to reach 400GWh, and the output value of the entire industrial chain will exceed RMB 500 billion.

Xinjiang│Urumqi Investor Education Base Upgrade

Mainland brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan established the only free physical investor education base in Urumqi as early as 2016. Recently, the brokerage invested more than RMB 15 million to upgrade the base with the theme of “future finance”. Provide investors with smart technology experience through identification and game interaction.

