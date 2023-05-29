5/30 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Beijing│Holding the Cross-Strait Ethnic Costume Exhibition

The Beijing Taiwan Compatriots Association sponsored the “Fashioned Clouds and Mysterious Mountains-Ethnic Costumes Exhibition on Both Sides of the Taiwan Strait” held at Parkview Green in Beijing. At the ethnic minority costume show, models wore Bunun, Paiwan, Atayal, Beinan, etc. 9 There are a total of 18 sets of ethnic costumes for each ethnic group and some ethnic minorities in the mainland. The exquisite accessories, unique patterns, and bright colors are all for the public to feast their eyes on.

Jiangxi│Strive to have a 5G access rate of over 80% this year

Jiangxi recently announced its 5G development goals for 2023, and strives to achieve a 5G network access rate of over 80% in administrative villages this year. This year, the province will open more than 21,000 new 5G base stations, and build more than 18,000 new 5G base stations; by the end of this year, a total of 83,000 5G base stations will be built, and the number of 5G base stations per 10,000 people will exceed 18.

Guangdong│Shenzhen will focus on the development of large-scale agriculture and large-scale food in 2030

The Shenzhen Municipal Government promotes the high-quality development of modern agriculture. The overall goal is to establish and improve the high-quality development system and mechanism of the modern agricultural industry, optimize and improve the people’s livelihood supply system, and effectively serve and support the construction of a strong agricultural province and a strong agricultural country. “Big agriculture, big food” has been cultivated and developed into a basic guarantee industry for Shenzhen’s economic construction and high-quality development.

Hong Kong│The second phase of consumer coupons will be issued on 7/16

The Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Chen Maobo, said on the 29th that this year’s consumer voucher plan will be issued to eligible citizens in two phases with a total of 5,000 Hong Kong dollars or 2,500 Hong Kong dollars. Using the registration information of last year’s consumer coupon program, the Hong Kong government issued the first phase of consumption coupons of 3,000 Hong Kong dollars or 1,500 Hong Kong dollars to eligible citizens on April 16, and the second phase of consumption coupons was issued on July 16. Relevant registrations will be accepted from June 5th to 27th.

Fujian│Luoyu Port’s single-month shipping volume exceeded 2 million tons for the first time

According to statistics, the cargo volume of Luoyu Port in Putian City exceeded 2 million tons in April, setting a new record since the opening of the port. Luoyu Port is the largest ore terminal on the southeast coast of the mainland, and has the largest open-air bonded storage yard in Fujian. It has become one of the ports in the mainland that can berth and unload the largest cargo ships.

Zhejiang│Mainland’s first uninhabited island owner becomes “Lao Lai”

The right to use the uninhabited island and sea area of ​​Danmenshan Island, Dongchen Township, Xiangshan County, Ningbo City, was recently put on the Ali Judicial Auction Platform. In November 2011, Danmenshan Island became the first uninhabited island in the mainland with a clear right to use, and its actual controller is Huang Yimin.

Shanghai│Temperature breaks May high temperature record in the past century

According to the official microblog of the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, the temperature at Xujiahui Station reached 36.1°C at 1:09 pm on the 29th, breaking the record for the highest temperature in May in the past century. years, 1915 and 2018.

The post 5/30 China Scan participated in China‘s A-share market appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

