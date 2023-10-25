5.5 magnitude earthquake in China

Beijing: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has occurred in China. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), tremors of a 5.5-magnitude earthquake were felt in the county of Subei in northwest China‘s Gansu province.

According to CENC, the epicenter of the earthquake was monitored at 39.43 degrees north latitude and 97.28 degrees east longitude with a depth of 10 km. The extent of loss of life and property could not be said yet.

