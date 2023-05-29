Home » 5.7 earthquake shakes Bogotá and cities in northeastern Colombia – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
5.7 earthquake shakes Bogotá and cities in northeastern Colombia

The movement had its epicenter in the municipality of Los Santos, in the department of Santander (northeast) and occurred at 10:45 local time (15:45 GMT) at a depth of 152 kilometers, indicated the Colombian Geological Service.

The authorities have informed that at the moment there are no reports of victims due to the movement.

The earthquake was felt strongly in Bogotá, the center of the country, and in Bucaramanga, close to the epicenter where one of the country’s main geological faults is located.

Almost 30 minutes after the first event, the geological center recorded an aftershock of the tremor, this time of magnitude 3.6 at a depth of 145 kilometers, in the same Santander region.

