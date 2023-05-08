5/9 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Jilin│Grain production project strives to reach a production capacity of 100 billion catties in 2035

Jilin has recently launched a smart model to promote food production and production capacity. It mainly promotes five major projects including good fields, good varieties, good opportunities, good methods, and smart agriculture, including key agricultural technology research and achievement transformation, and the release of new leading agricultural varieties and main technologies. , through new varieties and new technologies to ensure that the grain production capacity will reach the level of 100 billion catties in 2035.

Tianjin│International Design Week Opening Focus 10 Projects

The 10th Tianjin International Design Week will open on the 12th, and 10 key projects will be signed on the spot. During the design week, a total of 16 themed exhibitions and 12 themed activities will be held in three venues: Italian Style Zone, Beining Park, and Xiangsi Creative Industry Park, which will last until the end of June.

Shanghai│2023 Global New Product Launch Season Starts

The launch ceremony of the 2023 Shanghai Global New Product Launch Season was held on the evening of the 7th. The event lasted for one month and adopted the “1+4+N+1” structure. That is to hold 1 launch ceremony, 4 centralized launch events, N brand-themed events and 1 closing ceremony, focusing on innovative consumption formats and creative consumption activities.

Hong Kong│15% of SMEs have difficulty getting approval for Q1 loans

The results of the first quarter “SME Loan Survey” in Hong Kong were released on the 8th. 85% of the respondents believed that the bank’s loan approval in the first quarter was “the same” or “easier” compared with six months ago. 83% of the equivalent. Another 15% of respondents thought it was “difficult” for banks to approve loans in the first quarter, but that was slightly lower than the 18% in the previous quarter.

Guangdong│Push various buildings to widely install distributed solar energy

The Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission and other departments recently announced the “Comprehensive Implementation of Clean Production Implementation Plan (2023-2025)” notice, proposing to vigorously develop distributed solar energy in buildings. Promote the application of solar thermal systems in middle and low-rise residential buildings, hotels, dormitories, apartments, etc., actively promote high-efficiency air source heat pump technology and products, and improve the electrification level of building terminals. By 2025, the installed capacity of solar energy in new buildings will be 2 million kilowatts. The proportion of electricity consumption in energy consumption is greater than 80%.

Jiangxi│Heavy rainfall disaster severely damaged more than 100 acres of crops

The Jiangxi Provincial Emergency Management Department stated that from 16:00 on the 5th to the 7th, disasters caused by heavy rainfall caused 43 counties (cities, districts, including functional areas) in Fuzhou, Ji’an, Yichun, Xinyu, Pingxiang, Shangrao, and Ganzhou. ), a total of 497,000 people were affected, the area of ​​crops affected was 1.015 million mu, and the direct economic loss was 520 million yuan. The disaster situation is still under further statistical verification.

Xinjiang│Horgos Highway Port Commercial Vehicle Exports Become a Bright Spot

In the first four months of this year, the Horgos Highway Port in Xinjiang exported more than 20,000 commercial vehicles, including passenger cars and second-hand new energy vehicles, an annual increase of more than 62%. They were mainly sent to countries along the “Belt and Road” such as Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The export of commercial vehicles has also become one of the new highlights of Xinjiang’s foreign trade.

