[The Epoch Times, December 25, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Recently, the epidemic broke out in China, and a large number of retired senior CCP officials, experts and scholars who enjoyed special treatment died of illness. On December 23 alone, five academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering died of illness, including Jiang Hualiang, who led the team’s research and found that Shuanghuanglian Oral Liquid can inhibit the CCP virus (new coronary pneumonia).

On December 23, the “Mr. Jiang Hualiang Funeral Working Group” issued an obituary stating that Mr. Jiang Hualiang, a well-known pharmacist, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, member of the China Democratic League, former director and researcher of the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences, died of illness in 2022. Died of illness in Shanghai at 15:54 on December 23, 2010, at the age of 57.

Jiang Hualiang once led a team to research and found that the Chinese patent medicine Shuanghuanglian Oral Liquid can inhibit the coronavirus, which caused controversy and was accused of academic fraud by the outside world.

Shortly after the outbreak in Wuhan, according to a report on the website of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on January 31, 2020, a joint study by the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Wuhan Institute of Virology initially found that the Chinese patent medicine Shuanghuanglian Oral Liquid can inhibit the new coronavirus.

Previously, the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica launched an emergency research team for anti-new coronavirus pneumonia drug research led by Jiang Hualiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. New use research.

After the above-mentioned news was reported by the official media, Shuanghuanglian Oral Liquid was temporarily out of stock.

In addition to Jiang Hualiang, many academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering have recently died of illness. The official obituaries all stated that “treatment due to illness was ineffective”, and did not mention whether the cause of the disease was related to the epidemic.

On December 23, Lu Qiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a member of the China Democratic League, and an expert in automatic control and power system engineering, died of illness in Beijing at the age of 86.

On December 23, Zhang Youshang, a member of the Communist Party of China, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a biochemist and molecular biologist, died of illness in Shanghai at the age of 97.

On December 23, Ma Jianzhang, a member of the Communist Party of China, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and honorary dean of the College of Wildlife and Nature Reserves of Northeast Forestry University, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 86.

On December 23, Li Wenhua, member of the Communist Party of China, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, ecologist and forest scientist, died of illness at the age of 90 due to ineffective treatment.

On December 22, Gu Zhenan, a member of the Communist Party of China, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and an expert in materials science, died of illness in Beijing at the age of 86.

On December 22, Long Yuqiu, a member of the Communist Party of China, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and an expert in civil engineering and structural mechanics, died of illness in Beijing at the age of 96.

On December 21, Zhao Yijun, a member of the Communist Party of China, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and an expert in laser technology, died of illness in Beijing at the age of 92.

On December 21, Zhang Guocheng, a member of the Communist Party of China, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and an expert in rare earth metallurgy, died of illness in Beijing at the age of 91.

According to news on the website of the China Association for Science and Technology on December 23, 48 academicians of the two academies have died of illness in China this year. As the highest academic title in science and technology and engineering technology, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering are both lifelong honors and are also called “academicians of the two academies”.

Recently, the epidemic broke out in China, and a large number of retired senior CCP officials, experts and scholars, and celebrities from all walks of life who enjoyed special treatment died of illness.

In the past month or so, more than ten professors at Peking University have died of intensive illnesses, including Cao Fengqi, Yang Gen, Li Guipei, Zhao Guangwu, Tang Youqi, Xie Qingkui and other professors, all of whom are members of the Communist Party of China.

Beijing authorities quickly and unpreparedly lifted restrictions on the zeroing policy in early December, allowing the highly contagious Omicron variant to spread unfettered among a naturally immune-compromised Chinese population.

According to the internal meeting minutes of the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China, which has been circulating on the Internet recently, the cumulative number of infections in China reached 248 million from December 1 to 20; the number of new infections in a single day on December 20 approached 37 million, showing a daily increase .

On Friday (23rd), the British “Financial Times” confirmed the authenticity of the internal meeting minutes of the Chinese Communist Party’s Health Commission from two people familiar with the matter.

However, the CCP officials are still concealing the data. Compared with the official announcement on the 20th that China had only 3,049 infected cases, the 37 million people infected by the internal meeting of the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China was many times higher than the announcement.

