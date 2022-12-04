Huasheng Online, December 4th (organized by all-media reporter Li Qi) 5 cases of new coronavirus pneumonia were detected in Liuyang City, Changsha City, and they have been transferred to designated hospitals in a closed loop.

Infected person 1: Lives in Building 18 West of Zhuling Community, Yongan Town.

Infected person 2: Rented in Building 5 of Wenchang Resettlement Community in Yong’an Town.

Infected person 3: Living in the Yuejin Group of Xinjian Village, Gejia Town.

Infected Person 4: Living in Unit A, Central Park, Beizheng Community, Huaichuan Street.

Infected Person 5: Living in Building G2, Litong Changxing City, Guankou Street.

At present, the close contacts of the above-mentioned infected persons have all been investigated and controlled, environmental nucleic acid testing has been carried out in key areas, and measures such as disinfection and sealing have been implemented in corresponding areas.

The risk points of the activities of the above-mentioned infected persons in Liuyang City are as follows:

November 29th

Huaichuan Street: Nucleic acid sampling point of the old electric power bureau on Jinsha Road

Guankou Street: Building G2, Litong Changxing City

Yongan Town: Building 5, Wenchang resettlement community

Gejia Town: Jinlong Plastic Factory

November 30th

Guankou Street: Building G2, Litong Changxing City

Hehua Street: Tianma Road Youmao Supermarket

Yong’an Town: Building 5 of Wenchang Resettlement Community, Duzheng Village Gas Station (Kaiyuan Road), Yonghe Village Xiangda Electric Factory, Wenchang Resettlement Community Lexiaoyou Store, Yong’an Avenue Weiai Cake Shop and Favorite Graphic Printing Shop

Gejia Town: Xinjian Village Headquarters Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Jinlong Plastic Factory

December 1st

Guankou Street: Nucleic acid sampling point in Zhanjia Community Cultural Square

Yong’an Town: Nucleic acid sampling points in Zhuling Community, nucleic acid sampling points in the gateball field of Yong’an Village, SF Express and Peng’s Noodle Restaurant behind the town government

Shashi Town: Xiushan Qiangxing Electric Co., Ltd.

Jianchong Town: Nucleic acid sampling site at No. 82 Xinhua North Road, Kaige Electric Midea Air Conditioning Store

December 2

Guankou Street: Nucleic acid sampling point in Zhanjia Community Cultural Square, Building G2 of Litong Changxing City

Yongan Town: Nucleic acid sampling site at No. 95 Xinhe Street, vegetable shop in Zhuling Community

Please immediately report to the village (community) or work unit where you live and take the initiative to report to the above-mentioned infected persons in time and space, and actively cooperate with the implementation of relevant epidemic prevention and control measures such as investigation and investigation, nucleic acid testing, and isolation control.

At present, the epidemic situation is severe and complicated, and the pressure of “external defense import and internal defense rebound” continues to increase. The general public and those who come (return) to visit are invited to enhance their awareness of prevention, strictly implement the requirements of “health first responsibility person”, and actively implement epidemic prevention obligation.

1. Strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements for visiting. Persons coming (returning) from outside the province and from areas with severe epidemics should strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements of “reporting in advance, inspection upon entry, and three inspections in three days”. One “landing inspection”, one nucleic acid test per day for the first three days (three tests in three days), and another nucleic acid test on the fifth day. Those who arrive in Liuzhou for less than 5 days are not allowed to enter catering services, shopping malls, supermarkets, farmer’s markets, beauty salons, (foot) baths, indoor fitness, singing and dancing entertainment, entertainment halls, bars, Internet cafes, script killing rooms, chess and card rooms, mahjong In public places such as museums, people are not allowed to participate in gathering activities; if you really need to go out, you must consciously and standardly wear masks. Visitors from key epidemic-related areas and areas with severe epidemics in the province must abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of “advance reporting, whole-process closed-loop, and strict protection” and actively accept epidemic prevention management.

2. Take the initiative to do a good job in personal protection. In daily work and life, it is necessary to wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, disinfect frequently, gather less, maintain social distance, actively vaccinate, and enter public places to scan the code.

3. Friends of the general public should fulfill their legal obligations, and enter various public places to actively cooperate with anti-epidemic measures such as scanning place codes, checking travel codes, wearing masks, measuring body temperature, and checking negative nucleic acid certificates; gathering places and public places of all levels and types , It is necessary to strictly fulfill the main responsibility, and supervise and promote the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention measures for personnel entering the venue.

