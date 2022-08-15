



From: China Industrial Network

Original title: 5 cities and prefectures in Qinghai now report 17 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia

Worker’s Daily – zhonggong.com reporter Xing Shengxiang

Worker’s Daily client, August 15th. On the evening of August 14th, the Qinghai Province New Coronary Virus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Command held the first press conference in 2022 in Xining, and announced that as of 17:00 on August 14th , 17 cases of positive infection were reported in 8 counties (cities, administrative committees) of 5 cities and prefectures in Qinghai in a new round of epidemic.

At the press conference, Li Hongxu, deputy secretary-general of the Qinghai provincial government and head of the comprehensive coordination group of the provincial epidemic prevention and control work headquarters, reported the current epidemic situation in the province. As of 17:00 on August 14, in the new round of the epidemic since August, 8 counties (cities and administrative committees) in 5 cities and prefectures in the province have reported 17 positive infections. Among them, there were 3 cases in Dachaidan Executive Committee of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, 3 cases in Dulan County, 2 cases in Delingha City, 1 case in Golmud City, 4 cases in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, 1 case in Haidong Citizen and Hui and Tu Autonomous County, There were 2 cases in Tongren City, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and 1 case in Yushu City, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Li Hongxu introduced that in the face of the severe epidemic prevention and control situation, Qinghai has always adhered to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. Work. On August 11, after Haixi Prefecture reported the discovery of a positive infection, the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government quickly activated the emergency command system to study and judge the epidemic situation, arrange emergency response work, and dispatch flow dispatch, hospital infection, treatment, and nursing as soon as possible. , nucleic acid testing, and information system engineering personnel, and dispatched front-end working groups and prevention and control expert groups to guide and help city and state headquarters to carry out epidemic prevention and control work.

After the outbreak of the new round of the epidemic, all parts of Qinghai gave full play to the “three public” special class work mechanism, and quickly carried out the investigation and isolation control of risk personnel. As of 12:00 on August 14, a total of 260 people in close contact and 454 people in sub-close contact were investigated and related personnel. All standardized isolation and control, Yushu Prefecture began to carry out the investigation of risk personnel on the afternoon of the 14th. Cities and prefectures with positive infections resolutely carried out silent management and nucleic acid screening of all staff, and admitted the patients to designated state-level medical institutions. At present, all patients in the hospital are in stable condition. According to the diagnosis and treatment plan determined by the expert group, “one person, one policy” Implement symptomatic treatment.

Starting from August 8, the Qinghai Provincial Headquarters Office has formed three inspection teams to investigate Xining City, key places such as “two stations and one”, inter-provincial traffic passes, key institutions, key groups of epidemic prevention and control, and people returning to and returning to Qinghai. The work carried out a week-long inspection. At the same time, 3 expert supervision teams of hospital sense and nucleic acid detection were arranged to go deep into Haixi and Hainan to carry out professional supervision and inspection. In the next step, Qinghai will comprehensively control foreign imports, comprehensively investigate potential risks, comprehensively control key personnel, comprehensively tighten prevention and control measures, resolutely fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, and strive for Control the epidemic in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.