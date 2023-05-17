5 curious facts about the shrew

Shrews have poor eyesight. However, they have highly developed hearing and sense of smell. Discover here other curiosities about them.

There are many small but incredible animals, as is the case of a mammal called a shrew or shrew. In appearance it resembles a mouse. However, make no mistake, it is not a rodent, rather it is related to moles and hedgehogs. Would you like to know some curious and amazing facts about the shrew?

They belong to the order Soricomorpha and the family Soricidae, which includes 26 genera and 376 species. They are small and little known, but they have interesting curiosities that we will present to you in the following lines. Do not miss it!

Before learning some fun facts about the shrew, let’s learn a little about its appearance. We already mentioned that it is a small animal, some even smaller than a mouse. Its size varies between 3.5 and 15 centimeters in length, and its weight ranges from 4 to 12 grams.

The smallest species is the Etruscan or Suncus etruscus, considered the smallest mammal, since it is barely 3.5 centimeters long. For its part, the largest is the casera or Suncus murinus that reaches 15.

They have round and robust bodies, with elongated heads that end in a pointed snout. Both the ears and the eyes are small and their extremities end in claws. In addition, like almost all mammals, they have fur that covers their bodies. Also, they are endowed with long mustaches.

Fun facts about the shrew

Most shrew species are terrestrial; however, there are a few semi-aquatic specimens, but all with striking characteristics. Let’s see 5 curiosities of these small mammals.

1. They are very gluttonous

Although they are very small animals, they eat large amounts of food, equivalent to two or three times their weight. This is because they have an accelerated metabolism, so they deserve to obtain all the energy they require to cover these demands.

The shrews’ food intake has to be regular, approximately every 2 or 3 hours, so if this does not happen their survival is put at risk. Thus, they inhabit places where food is abundant and can cover their appetite.

The diet of shrews is varied, since they are specimens with an omnivorous diet, which includes both plants and animals and even carrion. They can consume invertebrates (insects, worms, larvae, among others) and small vertebrates, such as mice, fish, toads, and lizards. They also eat nuts and seeds.

2. It is one of the most active mammals that exists

Thanks to the constant need for food, shrews must be very active in the search for food. Thus, they keep busy both during the day and at night. Therefore, they are considered one of the mammals with the highest degree of activity.

3. They have poisonous saliva

Although it seems amazing in this type of animal so small, another curious fact about the shrew is that certain species have poisonous saliva. These substances are used to hunt prey.

In this way, we can mention as some of these poisonous mammals:

American shorttail shrew (Blarina brevicauda).

El musgaño patiblanco (Neomys digiens).

The Cabrera shrew (Neomys anomalus).

The canary shrew (Crocidura canariensis).

The American aquatic (Sorex palustris).

One of the most toxic salivas in existence is that of the American shorttail shrew, which allows it to catch prey larger than itself, immobilizing it and keeping it in a coma with its powerful venom. Thus, it also stores its food for periods of scarcity.

4. Their whiskers function as photosensory organs.

Although shrews have poor eyesight, they use other organs to perceive information from the environment and hunt for food. One of the very important structures in the life of these animals are the whiskers, long, thin and very sensitive.

The shrew’s mustaches or vibrissae are used both to search and to direct attacks on their prey, which is why they are essential during hunting. The movements are usually fast in order to be able to capture agile and fast animals, such as insects. In addition, they use active shaking and scanning with the whiskers extended and fixed.

5. Some shrews are in danger of extinction

As negative and worrying news, we have that some of these interesting mammals are at risk of disappearing from the planet, despite being distributed in various parts of the world. This due to the destruction of their habitats.

An example of these cases is the Nelson’s small-eared shrew (Cryptotis nelsoni), endemic to Mexico, which is only found in the Tuxtlas Biosphere Reserve, in the state of Veracruz. This creature is classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).