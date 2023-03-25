Home News “5. Day of Mathematics” between coincidences and looking into the future | TUCcurrent
News

“5. Day of Mathematics” between coincidences and looking into the future | TUCcurrent

by admin
“5. Day of Mathematics” between coincidences and looking into the future | TUCcurrent
TUC current
events

On April 1, 2023, the Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to the central lecture hall building for vivid lectures, a hands-on exhibition, a student team competition and a panel discussion with the Prime Minister of Saxony – admission is free

  • Photo graphic: Jacob Müller

The Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to the “5. Day of Mathematics”. “We not only want to convey the joy of creative thinking to as many guests as possible, but also very clearly show the importance of mathematics for many areas from science to business to politics,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Daniel Potts, Dean of the Faculty .

For example dr Anne Kandler from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzigfrom 2 p.m. in her Plenarvortrag clarify whether mathematics can help to save endangered languages. “Future Technology Mathematics – also in Chemnitz?” is the topic of the subsequent Panel discussion with the Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, which begins at 3 p.m. The focus is on questions such as “In what way does the future of Germany as a technology location depend on mathematics?” and “What role can high school and university play in this?”. As part of the public discussion, it should be discussed which options and goals result from this for the Chemnitz region. Also represented on the podium are Ute Petlinski, Mathematics Specialist from the Chemnitz site of the Saxon State Office for Schools and Education, Prof. Dr. Christoph Helmberg, Professor of Algorithmic and Discrete Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology, as well as students from the region.

See also  Covid in Fvg: 934 new infections and 2 deaths, 3 hospitalizations in intensive care

The heart of the “Day of Mathematics” is the Team competition for students in grades 8 to 9 and 10 to 12. Starting at 11 a.m., the teams (3 to 5 people) or lone fighters have two hours to tinker and puzzle together on unusual – but of course not impossible – tasks. So far (as of March 22nd) 180 students, mainly from Saxony, have registered. Late registration is still possible. At 4 p.m. the winners of the competition will be awarded.

There are also three in the lecture hall building Mathematics labs for students titled Machine Learning, Origami, and Sagrada Familia. And in the hands-on exhibition in the foyer, you can experiment to your heart’s content.

As teacher training and for those interested in mathematics Prof. Dr. Alois Pichler, Professor of Financial Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology, already at 11 a.m Lecture on the topic “How random is coincidence”. Dr. Michael Pippigwho received his doctorate at Chemnitz University of Technology and is now known as Software developer at Intenta Automotive GmbH in Chemnitz, possible from 12 p.m Insights into mathematical working worlds.

Everyone who is interested in mathematics is invited to the 5th Day of Mathematics, in particular pupils with their parents and teachers. Admission is free.

Program of the Day of Mathematics and registration for the team competition: www.tu-chemnitz.de/tdm

Contact: Dr. Frank Göring, Phone 0371 531-34124, E-Mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach
22.03.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages
Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

See also  Murder in Gaggio Montano. Natalia Chinni, 72, retired teacher, killed at home with a shotgun

You may also like

HR lounge met for the 101st time

Work of the Council of Government on Thursday,...

Cepeda will denounce the prosecutor Barbosa before the...

Battle for SPÖ leadership: 1000 new members in...

A fine wanted man who jumped from a...

Two men were killed during a coleo event...

The 2023 Kaifeng City Medical Security Management Service...

Tuchel brings assistant trainer with him – goalkeeping...

Mária Podhradská alias Spievanka: My husband’s illness brought...

BBC and Estéreo Picnic create a fun experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy