On April 1, 2023, the Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to the central lecture hall building for vivid lectures, a hands-on exhibition, a student team competition and a panel discussion with the Prime Minister of Saxony – admission is free

The Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to the “5. Day of Mathematics”. “We not only want to convey the joy of creative thinking to as many guests as possible, but also very clearly show the importance of mathematics for many areas from science to business to politics,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Daniel Potts, Dean of the Faculty .

For example dr Anne Kandler from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzigfrom 2 p.m. in her Plenarvortrag clarify whether mathematics can help to save endangered languages. “Future Technology Mathematics – also in Chemnitz?” is the topic of the subsequent Panel discussion with the Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, which begins at 3 p.m. The focus is on questions such as “In what way does the future of Germany as a technology location depend on mathematics?” and “What role can high school and university play in this?”. As part of the public discussion, it should be discussed which options and goals result from this for the Chemnitz region. Also represented on the podium are Ute Petlinski, Mathematics Specialist from the Chemnitz site of the Saxon State Office for Schools and Education, Prof. Dr. Christoph Helmberg, Professor of Algorithmic and Discrete Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology, as well as students from the region.

The heart of the “Day of Mathematics” is the Team competition for students in grades 8 to 9 and 10 to 12. Starting at 11 a.m., the teams (3 to 5 people) or lone fighters have two hours to tinker and puzzle together on unusual – but of course not impossible – tasks. So far (as of March 22nd) 180 students, mainly from Saxony, have registered. Late registration is still possible. At 4 p.m. the winners of the competition will be awarded.

There are also three in the lecture hall building Mathematics labs for students titled Machine Learning, Origami, and Sagrada Familia. And in the hands-on exhibition in the foyer, you can experiment to your heart’s content.

As teacher training and for those interested in mathematics Prof. Dr. Alois Pichler, Professor of Financial Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology, already at 11 a.m Lecture on the topic “How random is coincidence”. Dr. Michael Pippigwho received his doctorate at Chemnitz University of Technology and is now known as Software developer at Intenta Automotive GmbH in Chemnitz, possible from 12 p.m Insights into mathematical working worlds.

Everyone who is interested in mathematics is invited to the 5th Day of Mathematics, in particular pupils with their parents and teachers. Admission is free.

Program of the Day of Mathematics and registration for the team competition: www.tu-chemnitz.de/tdm

Contact: Dr. Frank Göring, Phone 0371 531-34124, E-Mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach

22.03.2023

