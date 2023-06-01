5 dead in deflagration accident in Haining, Zhejiang – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, June 1 (Reporters Tang Tao and Yu Wan) The reporter learned from the Haining Municipal Government of Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province on the 1st that a deflagration accident occurred in a temporary shed in Zhakou Village, Huangwan Town, Haining City at about 0:00 on the 1st. . After the accident, the local public security, emergency management, fire protection, 120 first aid and other departments quickly went to the scene of the accident for disposal and rescue. The fire was extinguished at 1:07, killing 5 people.

At present, the investigation of the specific cause of the fire and the aftermath are in progress.