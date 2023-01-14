Home News 5 more classified documents found in Biden’s family home
5 more classified documents found in Biden’s family home

Five more pages of confidential documents were found in a room adjacent to the garage of US President Joe Biden’s family home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House reported on Saturday.

These documents, which date from when Biden was vice president (2009-2017), were found after the arrival at the scene on Thursday night of the lawyer for the presidency, Richard Sauber, the latter said in a statement.

The lawyer had gone to the Biden residence to supervise the transmission to the courts of a first series of confidential documents found there on Wednesday.

Sauber recalled that when the president’s personal attorneys searched the home on Wednesday, they found a page marked confidential in the room next to the garage.

Lacking the necessary authorization to consult these types of documents, the lawyers did not carry out further investigations and notified the Justice Department of the case, the White House lawyer said.

A 1978 law requires US presidents and vice presidents to send all their emails, letters and other business documents to the National Archives.

Sauber, who is authorized to see confidential documents, discovered five more pages when he went to the White House, bringing the total to six pages, saying that Justice Department officials with him seized them “immediately.”

In addition to the files found in the private residence, other classified documents were discovered last November at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington think tank where the president had an office, which were also turned over to the courts.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed an independent prosecutor to investigate the case.

See also  Salvini returns to press on Draghi: "Opening is a duty, it changes our lives"

The White House was quick to make the files found at the Biden residence public, but did not report the papers found in the Washington office until Monday, two months later.

