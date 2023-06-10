5 most common telephone scams, know them and avoid falling

In the digital age, phone scams have become a growing concern for people around the world.

Scammers use increasingly sophisticated techniques to trick victims into stealing money or personal information.

We’ll explore the five most common phone scams, so you can stay alert and avoid falling for their traps.

1. Fake prize scam

This scam is one of the oldest and yet it is still effective. Scammers call their victims to inform them that they have won a fabulous prize, such as an all-inclusive trip, a luxury car or a large sum of money.

However, to claim the prize, victims are asked to provide sensitive personal information or make an advance payment.

In reality, there is no prize and the scammers are only looking for illicit financial gain.

Advice

Always be wary of unclaimed rewards and avoid providing personal information or making payments to strangers over the phone.

2. Fake Tech Support Scam

In this scam, scammers pose as support technicians from a well-known company, such as Microsoft or Apple, and call people at random to tell them that their computer has a security issue or virus.

They then try to convince the victim to give them remote access to their computer and eventually ask them to pay for fake repair services or download malicious software.

Advice

Never allow remote access to your computer unless you have contacted trusted technical support directly.

3. Identity scam or identity theft

This scam involves scammers posing as representatives of financial institutions, insurance companies, or even government agencies.

They call victims to request personal information, such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, or passwords bank, under the pretext of verifying your identity or solving a problem with your account.

With this data, scammers can carry out fraudulent transactions or steal a person’s identity.

Advice

Remember that financial or government institutions will never ask you to reveal sensitive personal information over the phone.

If you have any questions, hang up and call the institution directly to verify the authenticity of the call.

4. Virtual kidnapping scam

In this terrifying scam, scammers call victims and claim to have a loved one kidnapped.

They use personal details obtained from public sources or social networks to make the victim believe that the threat is real.

Then, they demand a ransom or ask for personal information to free the alleged victim.

The main goal of this scam is to create fear and panic in order to get money quickly.

Advice

Do not provide personal information or make payments right away.

Check on the situation with other family members or call the person alleged to have been abducted directly to confirm their safety.

5. International Lottery Scam

In this scam, scammers call victims to inform them that they have won an international lottery.

Usually, they claim that the lottery was held in a foreign country and that in order to claim the prize, it is necessary to pay taxes or administrative fees.

Scammers are often very persuasive and use high-pressure tactics to get victims to quickly make payments.

Advice

Be skeptical of unexpected calls informing you of lottery prizes you have not entered.

Legitimate lotteries do not require advance payments to receive prizes.

Do not transfer money to strangers and check with local authorities if you have any questions.

* This note was written with the help of artificial intelligence

