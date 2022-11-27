According to the Beijing Fangshan WeChat public account, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 27, there were 5 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Fangshan District. As of 12:00 on November 27, 2022, there are already 32 high-risk areas and 12 low-risk areas in Fangshan District, and 8 new high-risk areas and 2 low-risk areas have been added.

In accordance with the requirements of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and Doing a Scientific and Accurate Prevention and Control Work” and the 20 measures for further optimizing the epidemic prevention and control, Fangshan District The existing high-risk areas and low-risk areas are as follows:

There are 32 high-risk areas:

West of Village Middle Road, Beiliuzhuang Village, Qinglonghu Town, north of Guobei Road, east of Fuda Group Court, and south of Dayuan Village;

Building No. 9, Courtyard No. 3, Zhugezhuang Resettlement House, Chengguan Street;

Building 3, Huiqian Building, Magezhuang, Chengguan Street;

South Sixth District, Jiyang Village, Shilou Town;

Building No. 5, District 2, First Innovation City, Changyang Town;

Building 8 and Building 27, Nanli Community, Dongfeng Street, Yanshan District;

Guangrunzhuang Village, Dashiwo Town;

Panzhuang Village, Hancunhe Town;

Luojiayu Village, Hancunhe Town;

Building 3, Xinggong Erli, Gongchen Street;

Building 3, Luofu Homeland, Gongchen Street;

Building 23, Weiye Jiayuan Xili, Gongchen Street;

Building 5, Jianbang West District, Changyang Town;

Building 1, North District, Kangzejiayuan, Changyang Town;

Building 203, West District, California Water County, Changyang Town;

Building 9, Changheyuan Community, Changyang Town;

Building 3, Jingxi Xiangyun Community, Daoxiangyue Community, Changyang Town;

Building 12, Times Square, Gongchen Street;

Building 4, Jiashiyuan South District, Xilu Street;

Building 3, Yard 8, Ziyun Homeland, Changyang Town;

Building 22, Ruixuechun Hall, Gongchen Street;

Buildings 6, 9 and 16 of Jingxiyue Mansion, Yancun Town;

Building 1, Zixinyuan Community, Yancun Town;

Building 5, Chengguan Beili, Chengguan Street;

Yanshang Village, Dashiwo Town;

Xiaying Village, Dashiwo Town;

The area within 50 meters around No. 17, District 2, Dahanji Village, Zhoukoudian Town, the area within 50 meters around No. 157, District 4, and the area within 50 meters around No. 66, District 6;

Building 2, Zhiyi Homeland, Erjie Village, Doudian Town;

Building 17, Youth Apartment, Doudian Community, Doudian Town;

Building 20, Youth Apartment, Doudian Community, Doudian Town;

Building 12, District 2, Tianjiayuan New Village, Doudian Town;

The 50-meter area around Yard No. 80, District 4, Tuotou Village, Shilou Town.

Added 8 new high-risk areas:

A 50-meter area around No. 7 Courtyard, District 1, Wangchu Village, Doudian Town;

A 50-meter area around Yard No. 23, East Street, Liupingzhuang Village, Doudian Town;

50 meters around Yard 28, District 2, Qilidian Village, Doudian Town;

Xibaidai Village, Zhangfang Town;

Building 2, Xingcheng Sili, No. 7 Community, Xingcheng Street, Yanshan District;

Building 4, Fangfeijiayuan, Anzhuang, Xilu Street;

Building 1, Sili, Xilu Garden, Xilu Street.

There are 12 low-risk areas:

The whole area of ​​Doudian Town except high-risk areas;

The whole area of ​​Changyang Town except high-risk areas;

The entire area of ​​Yancun Town except high-risk areas;

The entire area of ​​Gongchen Street except the high-risk area;

The whole area of ​​Qinglonghu Town except high-risk areas;

The entire area of ​​Hancunhe Town except high-risk areas;

The entire area of ​​Xilu Street except the high-risk area;

The entire area of ​​Chengguan Street except the high-risk areas;

The entire area of ​​Shilou Town except high-risk areas;

The entire area of ​​Dongfeng Street in Yanshan area except the high-risk area;

The whole area of ​​Dashiwo Town except the high-risk area;

The entire area of ​​Zhoukoudian Town except the high-risk area.

Two new low-risk areas are added:

The entire area of ​​Zhangfang Town except high-risk areas;

The entire area of ​​Xingcheng Street in Yanshan area except the high-risk area.