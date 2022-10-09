Southern Net News From 12-24 on October 8, 5 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (mild) and 2 asymptomatic infections were added in Huicheng District, Huizhou City. Among them, 6 cases were found in centralized isolation, and 1 case was found in high-risk area screening.

The new cases are as follows:

Case 1: Male, 16 years old, living in Jinyuan Industrial Zone, Xiaojinkou Street, found in centralized isolation.

Case 2: Male, 13 years old, living in Jinyuan Industrial Zone, Xiaojinkou Street, found in centralized isolation.

Case 3: Female, 17 years old, living in Jinyuan Industrial Zone, Xiaojinkou Street, found in centralized isolation.

Case 4: Male, 61 years old, living in Xinglong Street, Xiaojinkou Street, found in centralized isolation.

Case 5: Female, 33 years old, living in Xinglong Street, Xiaojinkou Street, found in centralized isolation.

Case 6: Male, 67 years old, living in Changchun Street, Xiaojinkou Street, found in centralized isolation.

Case 7: Male, 43 years old, living in Xinglong Street, Xiaojinkou Sub-district, found during screening of high-risk areas.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment and are in stable condition.

Citizens are requested to continue to fulfill their personal prevention and control responsibilities, take protective measures such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating more, disinfecting frequently, maintaining social distance, and vaccinating, and actively cooperate with the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures.