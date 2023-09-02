Home » 5-storey building in Bursa was demolished for the ‘Earthquake Bed’ project – Bursa News – Regional News
News

5-storey building in Bursa was demolished for the ‘Earthquake Bed’ project – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
5-storey building in Bursa was demolished for the ‘Earthquake Bed’ project – Bursa News – Regional News

Bursa‘and Earthquake Bed Project for urban transformationThe building inside was demolished.

Placed on the ground and third floors of the demolished 5-storey building steel construction bed removed from the wreckage.

Steel construction beds with a lifeless mannequin are in the rubble of a 5-storey building. damage did not appear to have received it.

Coming from Istanbul Technical University for the project, Prof. Dr. Ercan Yuksel, Assoc. Dr. Barlas Özden Çağlayan and Deputy Head of Mechanical Department Assoc. Dr. Murat Yılmaz will report the endurance test and share it with the public.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  Defined the millions that the candidates can spend in the campaign

You may also like

Deliver 336 modern classes to the Bosconia educational...

Friend to friend broadcast for kids with music,...

‘Sheikh’ who wrote amulets in Diyarbakır was released

Maryland Woman Wins $25,000 in Lottery, Then Wins...

To migrate or not to migrate? Legal or...

Typhoon “Sula” Causes Suspension of Public Transportation in...

Space economy. Agreement between the Region and Axiom...

Elim CAN 2023/J6: Paolo Duarte “This match is...

Police Body Camera Footage Shows Officer Shooting Pregnant...

Former candidate Alexander Pérez, another who arrives at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy