5-storey building in Bursa was demolished for the ‘Earthquake Bed’ project – Bursa News – Regional News

Bursa‘and Earthquake Bed Project for urban transformationThe building inside was demolished.

Placed on the ground and third floors of the demolished 5-storey building steel construction bed removed from the wreckage.

Steel construction beds with a lifeless mannequin are in the rubble of a 5-storey building. damage did not appear to have received it.

Coming from Istanbul Technical University for the project, Prof. Dr. Ercan Yuksel, Assoc. Dr. Barlas Özden Çağlayan and Deputy Head of Mechanical Department Assoc. Dr. Murat Yılmaz will report the endurance test and share it with the public.

