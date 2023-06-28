5 tips to help you use your Linchpin intranet more effectively

“Why make it simple when you can make it complicated?” Sometimes the way to the goal is quite tedious and cumbersome – e.g. B. if you have to communicate with your colleagues using different tools because your teams cannot agree on a communication tool. In such situations, you would probably be very grateful if someone gave you a “Trick 17” would be revealed, which will help you reach your goal more easily and quickly – and which will ideally also allow internal communication in your company to run more smoothly.

Such tips prove to be useful not only for large and tricky tasks to save time and nerves. They can also be real everyday helpers, especially if you use them for repetitive to-dos and when dealing with your standard tools. Every little trick or trick will help you progress a little faster or ensure that you and your colleagues can work together a little better.

We reach into the intranet bag of tricks: 5 new Linchpin hacks for better internal communication!

We want to make sure that you Linchpin Intranet Suite can use as effectively as possible. So we have one new edition of the Linchpin Hacks twisted for you, you in the Seibert Media Academy can explore. In a total of five videos, our expert Jonas shows you helpful tricks that make working with your social intranet child’s play:

Event Category: Have you lost track of upcoming events? To better structure events in your company, you can create event categories and use them as filters.

Office365 – Link to MS Teams Chat: The news function and the microblog in Linchpin are ideal for sharing important information with many people. But it often makes sense to clarify things directly with a colleague via chat (e.g. via MS Teams). Switching between the two tools is very simple: With just one click you can start a chat in MS Teams from Linchpin.

Office365 – linking news to MS Teams: Do you not work so much on the desktop because you e.g. B. are often in the warehouse or on the go? So that you can also see what is happening on the intranet (and thus in the company), you can use the MS Teams integration from Linchpin to display company news in MS Teams as well.

Fast Mobile Login (QR): Do you want to log in to the Linchpin mobile app with your smartphone, but have forgotten exactly where you wrote down the corresponding password? With the Fast Mobile Login from Linchpin, you save yourself the time-consuming search for a password: simply generate a QR code and use it to log in.

Default News – Bild pro Space: Sometimes it can be annoying to create a suitable thumbnail for a news item. That’s why we’ve created a way for you to configure standard images for news per Confluence area or news source. At the same time, you bring more order to your news feed, because you can see immediately what the topic is from the picture.

In times when you can choose your place of work and your working hours more and more flexibly, smooth internal communication is becoming more and more important, because: This is the only way to stay up to date and to work successfully with other teams.

This is exactly where a (social) intranet comes into play: It gives you personalized access to all important company information and tools. At the same time, it is the “digital office” of your company – a central place where you can exchange information with your colleagues remotely and work with them on joint projects.

Let’s see how an intranet can take collaboration and communication in your company to a new level!

We at Seibert Media have years of experience in the development, implementation and effective use of our intranets – and we love to share this experience with you! Make an appointment easily consultation with us and benefit from our expertise!

