50 euro voucher for Vodafone DSL and cable tariffs

At Verivox you can now secure an extra bonus for selected Vodafone DSL and cable tariffs for a short time. If you order a Vodafone Internet tariff via Verivox by June 30, 2023, you will receive a 50-euro voucher on top. You can redeem this at Amazon, IKEA, MediaMarkt or Douglas. You can also benefit from a Verivox immediate bonus of up to 160 euros for DSL and up to 320 euros for cable internet.

Savings benefits from Vodafone

The current voucher campaign applies to DSL– and cable tariffs from Vodafone with download bandwidths of 50, 100 and 250 Mbit/s. In addition to exclusive bonuses from Verivox, you also get online benefits from Vodafone. For example, the Internet provider grants up to 175 euros as an invoice credit for the “GigaZuhause DSL” tariffs. In addition to the internet flat rate, the DSL tariffs include a telephone flat rate in the German landline network and the Vodafone mobile network. If you choose a cable tariff from Vodafone, you can use an all-network flat rate for calls to the German landline network and all German mobile networks.

Secure cable internet with a Verivox immediate bonus of up to 320 euros

Cable internet from Vodafone is currently available cheaply from Verivox. With the “GigaZuhause 100 Kabel” tariff, you can secure a whopping €320 Verivox immediate bonus. In addition, this tariff also includes a 50-euro voucher from Verivox and a 100-euro online benefit from the provider Vodafone. In the first six months, new customers pay EUR 19.99 per month for the offer, after which it is regular EUR 39.99. The monthly average price in the first 24 months when ordering via Verivox is only 17.49 euros.