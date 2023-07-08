Home » 50 people reported dead after heavy rains in Pakistan
50 people reported dead after heavy rains in Pakistan

At least 50 people, including eight children, died in floods and landslides caused by the monsoon rains that have hit Pakistan for a month, authorities said yesterday.

This monsoon brings each year, between June and September, between 70% and 80% of the annual rainfall that falls in South Asia.

“Fifty deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents across Pakistan since the start of the monsoon on June 25,” an official with the national disaster management service said.

In that same period, 87 people were injured, it added.

