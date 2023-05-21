50 to 60 neglected and dead cats in a residential building in Lippstadt – Westphalia-Lippe – News

The emergency services found 50 to 60 cats in the residential building in Lippstadt on Sunday afternoon District of Soest. Some of the animals were in extremely poor condition, police said. Some had already died.

Acrid stench: Use with respiratory protection

The stench in the house was so acrid that the emergency services could only go in with respiratory protection. Police, fire brigade, veterinary office as well as employees of the public order office and animal welfare took care of getting the neglected and dead cats out of the house.

The operation lasted several hours. It is not yet known how it came to be that so many cats were in the house and were not properly cared for. According to the police, the responsible cat owners could not be found until early Sunday evening.

We will report on this topic on Monday on WDR radio: local time South Westphalia at WDR 2