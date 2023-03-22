The Bogotá sectional Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that it will request a sentence of 50 years in prison for the American citizen John Poulos, accused of the alleged murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios.

The event occurred in an apartment located north of Bogotá on January 22 of this year and he is accused of the crimes of aggravated femicide in competition with alteration of evidentiary material.

After his arrest, Poulos was sent to the La Picota prison in Bogotá, where he currently remains isolated in a cell in the high-security pavilion. In recent hearings, some key information has been revealed that could change the history of the case.

It has been highlighted that the rental documents for the apartment and the vehicle involved in the case indicate that Poulos did not intend to stay in the country for more than four days, which contradicts the initial opinion of the victim’s family.

In addition, important evidence has been presented, such as a blue suitcase without a wheel, a black ribbon and a blanket that appear at different crime scenes, which would have been used by the alleged murderer to pack the young woman’s body and hide it in a Dumpster.

The testimony of the Uber driver, Michael Bonilla, has also been relevant, since he would have reported the existence of a blue suitcase owned by Poulos without a wheel and his intention to buy drugs in the country. Other witnesses, such as the building’s doorman, the service employee in charge of cleaning the apartment and the street person who found the body, have also provided valuable information.

Finally, it has been proven that Poulos’s defense has tried to hide evidence, which has been demonstrated through stills, videos and recordings presented to the judge in the case. All the evidence has been explained in detail, which has led the Prosecutor’s Office to request a sentence of 50 years in prison for the defendant.