50 years above the clouds: when Reinhard Mey learned to fly | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: 08/09/2023 8:22 p.m

In 1973 Reinhard Mey got his pilot’s license from the Motorfluggruppe Wilhelmshaven-Friesland association. His cult song “Above the Clouds” was written there – to the great pride of the club members.

von Henning Orth

“Is that THE Reinhard Mey?” That’s what it usually sounds like when Rainer Luff and Gerd Grimm from the Flieger Motorclub group Wilhelmshaven-Friesland lead visitors into their small Hall of Fame. Because there, under the name badges, there are all the ties or scarves that the pilots have traditionally been cut off after they have successfully completed their first flight. It was 50 years ago for Reinhard Mey: “Because in 1973 I was lucky enough to realize a childhood dream, namely to learn to fly,” said the singer in an interview with RBB 2019. “I’ve been in the grass with my books It was summer, and flight operations were taking place in front of me. It was wonderful to watch the small and large planes taking off.”

Reinhard Mey was not allowed to learn to fly in Berlin

Reinhard Mey’s name tag still hangs in the cloakroom.

Reinhard Mey wanted to learn to fly, but was not allowed to do so in his then divided city of Berlin. When he was booked for two concerts in Wilhelmshaven and Frankfurt on the same day, a Wilhelmshaven pilot flew him to Frankfurt. The two became friends, Reinhard Mey then got his pilot’s license in Wilhelmshaven – and the rest is song history in Germany.

The song is cult – also in the club

“I had taken a break from work, but I couldn’t really let it be. Between the lessons I just took the notepad and wrote down what I was seeing,” said Reinhard Mey. The song became a cult, also for Gerd Grimm and Rainer Luff: “If someone mentions the name Mey in any way, then their eyes light up immediately. That was once our club member,” the two say. “And it doesn’t matter where you are, if you hear this song at some point – almost everyone knows the lyrics – at the latest by the chorus all those who don’t fly join in, because everyone knows it.”

“Rewrite Reality”

This is probably also due to the fact that Reinhard Mey has described the highly technical flight operations more poetically than ever before. Making coffee in an air traffic control barracks doesn’t exactly sound like a song – here it is: “I can pride myself on writing the word ‘air traffic control barracks’ in a song and making it sound poetic,” said Mey. “All the words are right. It was just an air traffic control barracks in Wilhelmshaven and someone actually made coffee, it was also rainy, it rained a lot and of course there was petrol floating in the puddles. I only had to write down the reality and the song was already there complete.”

50 years later: The clubhouse is still there

The traditional slap with the cut tie on the bottom after passing the exam was in front of the clubhouse that still exists today. And when Rainer Luff takes to the skies for the first time with young flight students, he tells of this special story, which has become a cultural asset, in the summer of 1973 above the clouds of Wilhelmshaven.

Further information

3 Min

Everyone knows Reinhard Mey’s songs: stories from life – sometimes political or provocative, but warm. (7/31/2023) 3 mins

20 Min

In the religions, heaven is a symbol of divine power, in Christianity it is also the place of salvation. (05/21/2023) 20 mins

4 Min

Reinhard Mey turns 80 on December 21st. German singer-songwriters try to explain what makes him so special. (12/21/2022) 4 mins

This topic in the program:

Hello Lower Saxony | 09.08.2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

