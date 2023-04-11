The 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan was celebrated in the parliament with great fanfare, but no one talked about the fact that since this constitution was created, not only military dictators, dictator-like judges but also many politicians have left no stone unturned to trample it.

It has been proved time and again that the constitution of Pakistan has no standing over personal and political interests. From General Zia to General Musharraf, it proved that the constitution is a piece of paper which can not only be trampled under boots again and again, but also made it clear by their unconstitutional actions that the judiciary is also shameful in this process. Making an accomplice to the extent is not a difficult task.

It was the judiciary that repeatedly protected the unconstitutional actions of military and political dictators under the doctrine of necessity. Judiciary is the guardian of the constitution, but when the judiciary is busy collecting funds, then the whole process of bringing someone to power through the back door by using undemocratic methods will be just a sight.

Like military dictators and judges, politicians are rarely complicit in the violation of the constitution, but mostly some Tarzan trampled the constitution to teach them a lesson, but there are some violations which it would be excessive not to mention.

In the recent past, Imran Khan became the politician who upheld the constitution to stop the no-confidence motion and now the current government is shying away from elections in 90 days under the constitution.

If the constitution of Pakistan was a human being, he would have boycotted his birthday celebration in the parliament today by saying that first the establishment, judiciary and politicians should take a pledge under the constitution that whatever the circumstances may be, my existence will no longer be affected. Kari Zarb will not be brought, only then I will celebrate my 50th birthday.

Today, it has been a year since Imran Khan’s government left and PDM came to power, and it has also been a year since the violation of the constitution by a politician today, but the irony is that today There are also situations and concerns that the way of improvement is probably being sought in another violation of the constitution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the National Constitutional Convention in the Parliament on the completion of 50 years of the Constitution on April 10, 2023 (PID)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s statement last week that if the Supreme Court does not decide the date of elections in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa by giving a full court, there are fears of imposing martial law in the country.

This statement of the Foreign Minister should be enough to give a sense of the seriousness of the situation. The situation is really bad but our system cannot afford any unconstitutional solution at this time. All stakeholders should note that the time is almost over to get the country out of the current crises but the only solution is negotiations and not any action that is extra-constitutional.

It should not be forgotten that violations of the constitution have played a major role in bringing the country to this point. How ‘Project Imran’ was launched is now an open secret. The unconstitutional manner in which Tehreek-e-Insaf was brought to power by sitting the RTS in 2018 and then the way in which the PTI government was unconstitutionally supported, by keeping the members of the assembly locked in the bathrooms to support a party. If it was not for this violation of the constitution, the country would not be standing here today.

Today, from Justice (R) Saqib Nisar to General Bajwa, they are sorry for their mistakes, but who will compensate for the brink these mistakes have brought the country to?

Today, if Justice Qazi Faiz takes the book of the Constitution in his hand and declares it sacred and preeminent, it is a good start on the part of the Judiciary, on whose hands from the judicial killing of an elected Prime Minister to those who killed the Constitution in the night. There are serious offenses of providing constitutional roof.

There are definitely two opinions on whether Justice Qazi Faiz Isa should have given a speech on the golden jubilee of the constitution or not, but in the present circumstances, at least the Constitution of Pakistan has breathed a sigh of relief after listening to his speech. I want to see it trampled once again.

Criticism of Qazi Faiz Isa’s participation in the National Assembly is also not justified because where a Chief Justice can organize events with people of a political party to collect funds, there is no right for a judge to convey the message of the supremacy and sanctity of the Constitution. Therefore, there should be no shame in joining the parliament session.

The way forward at this time is for the government to open up its heart and invite PTI for talks so that things can move forward on the date of elections. After that, the politicians, judiciary and military together agree on the Pakistan Charter on the Economy Charter, Anti-Terrorism Charter and Constitution Protection Charter and move forward and lay the foundation of a new Pakistan.

Otherwise, there will be nothing left to do politics in the hands of anyone, be it Imran Khan or the parties in the government.

Note: This article is based on the personal opinion of the columnist, with which Independent Urdu does not have to agree.