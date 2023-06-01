Home » 50 years Oö. Abbey concerts: “Music is not, music will be”
“It poured,” Rico Gulda (55) remembers the opening concert of Upper Austria. Monastery concerts in 2013. However, the designated artistic director remembered the concert in the marble hall of the St. Florian monastery because of “a young conductor who stepped in and had his first encounter with the Bruckner Orchestra: the wonderful, great Markus Poschner”, since 2017 its chief conductor. He also remembers “the concert with the great Herbert, who in 2017 celebrated his 90th birthday with Bruckner at the podium of the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra. “With pleasure and pride” Rico Gulda looks back on ten years as artistic director.

50 years celebrate 17 concerts from June 3rd to July 30th. Some timely tips: 3. 6./4. 6th: Opening with the Bruckner Orchestra Linz (BOL) under Francois Leleux and violin soloist Bomsori Kim in the St. Florian monastery 10th 6th: Bruckner’s “Seventh” and the commissioned work by Erkki-Sven Tüür with the BOL under Markus Poschner, St. Florian June 17 Quatuor Ébène: The French string quartet is considered one of the best in the world, Kremsmünster Abbey. 18 June The Federspiel wind ensemble invites you to a country outing in Kremsmünster. 24 June The Ukrainian pianist Vadym Kholodenko plays at Lambach Abbey. 30. 6. Violinist Julian Rachlin and friends devote themselves to Bach in Wilhering. Tickets: Domgasse 12, Linz, Tel.: 0732 / 77 61 27, [email protected] Tip: U20 festival pass: For everyone under 20 years of age there is a festival pass for all 17 concerts for 20 euros. All information: www.stiftskonzerte.at

