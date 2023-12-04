500 dollars a month! These are the requirements

The City of Miami Opens Rental Assistance Program for Seniors

Miami, Florida – For those struggling with the high cost of rent in Miami, relief is in sight. The city has reopened a rental assistance program targeted at older adults, offering up to $500 a month to help cover the cost of rent.

The program is open to individuals 62 years and older who reside in the city of Miami and have a low family income. The application period began on December 1 and will continue until January 2, 2024.

To be eligible, applicants must have a household income that does not exceed 50% of the area median income, be current on their rent, and have a valid lease. Only one application per household will be accepted.

Applications can be submitted online through the mayor’s website or picked up in person at Miami City Hall and the City Commissioners’ Offices. The order in which applications are submitted does not impact eligibility. Once the application period closes, a computerized random drawing will determine the beneficiaries of the rental assistance program.

It’s important to note that the program does not apply to seniors living in public housing or already receiving rental assistance through federal programs such as “Plan 8.” Further information about the rental assistance program is available by calling 311 or visiting the City of Miami website.

For seniors struggling to make ends meet in Miami, this rental assistance program offers a much-needed lifeline. With the deadline for applications approaching, eligible individuals are encouraged to apply for this invaluable support.